‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans

Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed. According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.
