The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their week five cross country rankings with the Washington Demons and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks continuing to represent the listening area at the state level. In Class 3A, the Washington boys were at No. 13 in the team rankings again this week. The Demon boys have one ranked runner in their lineup with Micah Rees checking in at No. 11 in the state for the second straight week. The Washington girls are up two spots in the Class 3A poll from 14th to 12th this week. The Demon girls have one ranked runner in their lineup with Iris Dahl moving up a spot from 16th to 15th this week. Washington most recently ran at the Timm Lamb Invite in Fort Madison where both squads captured team gold and Rees won the individual boys title.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO