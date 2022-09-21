Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board overheard a pair of financial reports from the environmental and public health departments. The board approved an update to the Procedure Manual for Grant to Counties and discussed the changes that have been made to the Iowa Cottage Food Law.
kciiradio.com
A Tax Revenue Increase Could be on the way for Washington Community Schools
The Iowa Utilities Board will be hosting a meeting at Marr Park at 6:00 pm Monday, September 26th, to discuss a possible solar project to the east of Washington. Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone says that if this project were to be approved, it could generate a significant tax revenue increase for the school district.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session this week. The board will review a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. A pair of updates will be provided from the 1st Five Program and MCAH, with possible action being taken to address issues after the updates. The board will also review the Procedure Manual for grants to counties, with possible changes being made after the review.
kciiradio.com
Work Session held to Discuss Possible Relocation of County Offices
A work session was held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The session was to examine a preliminary feasibility study by Carl A. Nelson & Company (CANCO), assessing whether several county offices currently in the Washington County Courthouse could be relocated to the county-owned Orchard Hills complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The council unanimously approved all proposed preliminary plats and site plans discussed during the meeting. Parking and street regulation adjustments, as well as the newly developed snow ban parking plan, all underwent their third and final readings. The Council agreed to continue negotiations with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern after receiving the newly merged railroads’ initial offer.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Jared Schneider
On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about harvest traffic safety.
kciiradio.com
Washington Seeks to become more Walkable
The Washington Healthy Hometown Walking Audit was held on Monday, September 19th. The audit featured presentations about various community design concepts that relate to walkability, safe routes to schools, bikeability, and traffic safety. After the presentations, participants went on a short walk around Washington to discuss some ideas for possible future development.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Voss and Flannery Reign as Royalty For Washington Homecoming
The 2022 Washington Homecoming king and queen were crowned Thursday night at the Washington High School Auditorium. During Spirit Night festivities Grace Voss was named queen and Kevin Flannery is this year’s king. The full court includes queen candidates Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, and Teegan Sulentich, with king candidates Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson and Cameron Vongpanya. Homecoming week activities continue Friday with Demon Spirit dress-up day, an early out at 1:20p.m. followed by the Homecoming parade at 2p.m. that will travel from the High School to the square on South Iowa Avenue, with a pep assembly in the Central Park square at 3p.m. The annual Homecoming dance will be Saturday from 8-10p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Merle Miller
On today’s program, I’m talking with Merle Miller, the Chairman of the Washington County Republican Central Committee.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Grace Voss and Kevin Flannery
On today’s program, 2022 Washington Homecoming Queen Grace Voss and King Kevin Flannery join KCII News Director Jerry Edwards during KCII’s live coverage of Spirit Night and Coronation Activities Thursday, September 22nd at the Washington High School Auditorium. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
English Valleys High School Conducts Intruder Drill
On Wednesday, September 14, English Valleys students and staff participated in a drill, simulating an intruder inside the building. While Iowa law requires schools to organize at least four tornado drills and four fire drills per year, intruder drills like this occur once every other year. This is due to the fact that police, fire, and EMS are all involved.
kciiradio.com
Demon Domination: Washington Sweeps All Titles at Mount Pleasant Meet, Columbus Team Runners-Up
All that glitters was gold on Thursday in Mount Pleasant, and it all came back to Washington with the Demon cross country teams in a statement performance. The Washington boys won the large school division team title with their score of 27 points, Oskaloosa was second with 45. Demon Micah Rees was the individual meet champion in 16:10, scorching the field by nearly a minute. Other Washington finishers included Tyler Alderton third, Drew Horak sixth, Elijah Morris eighth, Lane Schrock ninth, Andrew Rees 10th and Andrew Shepherd 17th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Local Businesses Partnering Up for What Could be Biggest ChoctoberFest Yet
The Washington Chamber of Commerce, Elliot Realty Group, and Washington County Hospitals and Clinics are putting on ChoctoberFest this year. Twenty-two businesses in Washington are participating in this year’s celebration, where chocolate lovers can enjoy chocolate samples and treats while taking a stroll through downtown Washington and raise money for breast cancer awareness.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Issues Drinking Water Advisory
The City of Ainsworth has issued a statement regarding their water supply. The city encountered an issue with their water supply distribution Thursday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that residents boil their water. It is suggested that all water be boiled for one minute prior to use in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. The city is recommending this be done until further notice. When regular water service is restored, there may be air in piping and water may appear discolored. Those using water in the city should run water first from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub to clear the lines.
kciiradio.com
WACO Stays Second; ‘Cats Climb Into Poll; Hawks Receiving Votes
Three local schools are representing the KCII listening area in this week’s high school football polls from the Associated Press. In 8-man football, the unbeaten WACO Warriors hold firm in the No. 2 spot in the poll. WACO is receiving a pair of first place votes and trails only Remsen Saint Mary’s for the top spot. The Warriors were a big winner over Iowa Valley on the road Friday 54-26. This week the 5-0 Warriors are back at Roth Field for Homecoming when they welcome the 3-2 New London Tigers to Wayland.
kciiradio.com
Demon Boys, Mid-Prairie Boys and Girls Stay Steady; Demon Girls Rise in this Week’s Rankings
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their week five cross country rankings with the Washington Demons and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks continuing to represent the listening area at the state level. In Class 3A, the Washington boys were at No. 13 in the team rankings again this week. The Demon boys have one ranked runner in their lineup with Micah Rees checking in at No. 11 in the state for the second straight week. The Washington girls are up two spots in the Class 3A poll from 14th to 12th this week. The Demon girls have one ranked runner in their lineup with Iris Dahl moving up a spot from 16th to 15th this week. Washington most recently ran at the Timm Lamb Invite in Fort Madison where both squads captured team gold and Rees won the individual boys title.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
kciiradio.com
Ravens to Run in Burlington Thursday
After more than a week off the Hillcrest Academy cross country team enters the fray once again tonight with a trip to Burlington. The Ravens last ran on September 13th in North English at the English Valleys Invitational. That night they saw performances including top runner Micah Gerber finish eighth overall in 20:29. Other finishes included Jesse Blossom 18th, Kyle Neuschwander 54th and Jeremiah Danker 56th. Hillcrest will be joined in Burlington tonight by Davenport Central, Keokuk, the No. 19 in Class 2A Mediapolis boys and their girls, Van Buren, West Burlington Notre Dame, West Hancock and the home Grayhounds. There are a total of three ranked runners in tonight’s field. Action gets underway tonight at 4:30 and continues into the evening at the Burlington RecPlex.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Severe Rollover Crash
The Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident with unknown injuries at Spruce Ave. and 220th Street in rural Washington County. Prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene, it was advised that no person was located within the vehicle and that the vehicle was on its top in the north ditch.
kciiradio.com
Coralville Man Arrested by Sheriff’s Office
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for a man wanted out of Washington County on a felony burglary warrant. Twenty-two-year-old Marcos German was arrested on a Washington County warrant for third-degree burglary, a Class D Felony, and trespassing first offense. The original incident occurred on September 9th...
Comments / 0