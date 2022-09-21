ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 4

Nacho Libre
2d ago

Adopt please or Foster!! I would but I already adopted two beautiful and Amazing pooches. Lets help with easing this situation. I donate money as often as I can and you can too!

3
just sayin'
2d ago

🐕🐾🐱 💗 please adopt from shelters. just say NO to puppymills/breeders for profit. Alter all pets as to help solve this dilemma 🙏

3
KTAR.com

Firefighters rescue overheated dog from Scottsdale hiking trail

PHOENIX – Rescue teams in Scottsdale brought a dog in distress down from a hiking trail Wednesday afternoon, first responders said. Diego the dog was showing signs of heat exhaustion, the Scottsdale Fire Department said, when they arrived at Tom’s Thumb Trail around 1:30 p.m. Paramedics carried Diego...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Things to do: Local mall celebrates Pet Adoption Week Sept. 22

Did you know the third week of September is “Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet” week?!. That’s right, and Desert Ridge Marketplace is celebrating this Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. with “Yappy Hour!” Join the sunset stroll benefiting The Arizona Humane Society and explore the dog-friendly District with your furry four-legged friend.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property

PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

50-year-old man found unconscious, not breathing on Piestewa Peak

PHOENIX — A 50-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing on Piestewa Peak Thursday evening. Phoenix fire received reports of a man having a medical emergency on the mountain. When crews located the man, he was approximately half a mile away from the trailhead. The man was ultimately...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix could cut back on contributing water to conservation plan

PHOENIX — This year, many local governments in Arizona gave up some of their allotted water, and instead contributed it to the 500+ Plan. Its goal is to conserve an additional 500,000 acre-feet of water per year to benefit Lake Mead. Now, some of the participants aren’t so sure about doing it again in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide

BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
KTAR.com

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in wreck on Happy Valley Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in north Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Happy Valley Road at 23rd Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Crews extracted a woman from the wreckage and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators said that a Goodyear woman tried to smuggle migrants using her Toyota Prius but was busted near the border on Thursday. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over 42-year-old Kimberly Hudson near Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista around 2:15 a.m. They found five migrants in her car that she was trying to smuggle, CCSO said. One of them attempted to run off but was quickly caught.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
AZFamily

Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list

Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

