Read full article on original website
Nacho Libre
2d ago
Adopt please or Foster!! I would but I already adopted two beautiful and Amazing pooches. Lets help with easing this situation. I donate money as often as I can and you can too!
Reply
3
just sayin'
2d ago
🐕🐾🐱 💗 please adopt from shelters. just say NO to puppymills/breeders for profit. Alter all pets as to help solve this dilemma 🙏
Reply(2)
3
Related
KTAR.com
Firefighters rescue overheated dog from Scottsdale hiking trail
PHOENIX – Rescue teams in Scottsdale brought a dog in distress down from a hiking trail Wednesday afternoon, first responders said. Diego the dog was showing signs of heat exhaustion, the Scottsdale Fire Department said, when they arrived at Tom’s Thumb Trail around 1:30 p.m. Paramedics carried Diego...
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: Local mall celebrates Pet Adoption Week Sept. 22
Did you know the third week of September is “Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet” week?!. That’s right, and Desert Ridge Marketplace is celebrating this Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. with “Yappy Hour!” Join the sunset stroll benefiting The Arizona Humane Society and explore the dog-friendly District with your furry four-legged friend.
Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Phoenix police find about 1M fentanyl pills at West Valley home in record bust
PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department said it made its largest fentanyl bust ever this week when officers seized about 1 million pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid. Most of pills seized are blue and designed to resemble prescription oxycodone, Sgt. Brian Bower told KTAR News 92.3 FM on...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear
Two people were found dead in the driveway of a west Phoenix home early Thursday and authorities don't yet know how they died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
50-year-old man found unconscious, not breathing on Piestewa Peak
PHOENIX — A 50-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing on Piestewa Peak Thursday evening. Phoenix fire received reports of a man having a medical emergency on the mountain. When crews located the man, he was approximately half a mile away from the trailhead. The man was ultimately...
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
KTAR.com
Phoenix could cut back on contributing water to conservation plan
PHOENIX — This year, many local governments in Arizona gave up some of their allotted water, and instead contributed it to the 500+ Plan. Its goal is to conserve an additional 500,000 acre-feet of water per year to benefit Lake Mead. Now, some of the participants aren’t so sure about doing it again in 2023.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
KTAR.com
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in wreck on Happy Valley Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in north Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Happy Valley Road at 23rd Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Crews extracted a woman from the wreckage and...
AZFamily
Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators said that a Goodyear woman tried to smuggle migrants using her Toyota Prius but was busted near the border on Thursday. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over 42-year-old Kimberly Hudson near Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista around 2:15 a.m. They found five migrants in her car that she was trying to smuggle, CCSO said. One of them attempted to run off but was quickly caught.
AZFamily
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
AZFamily
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
AZFamily
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
Comments / 4