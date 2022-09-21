ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Back to School with ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Reba Joins ‘Big Sky,’ ‘Andor’ on Disney+, ‘Survivor,’ ‘Race,’ ‘Chicago’ Premieres

By Matt Roush
tvinsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Conners Shocker: Legacy Cast Member Out Ahead of Season 5

There will be at least one empty seat at The Conners‘ kitchen table this fall. TVLine can exclusively report that legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who plays Darlene and Becky’s younger brother DJ, will not be returning to the spinoff in Season 5. Meanwhile, Jayden Rey, who was first introduced as DJ’s daughter Mary in 2018’s Roseanne revival, will remain a series regular, ABC clarifies to TVLine. The network previously stated that the actress had been downgraded to a recurring guest star. This story has been updated to reflect ABC’s correction. Although there are no current plans for Fishman to appear in the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming

Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro.  The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers

New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Rae Mayo
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jay R. Ferguson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Sara Gilbert
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Penelope Ann Miller
Person
Jeff Garlin
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Abc#The Amazing Race#American Horror Story
Essence

Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!

After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character

Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
NFL
startattle.com

Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 1) “Hold on Tight”, trailer, release date

Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. Kidd’s former academy classmate joins Firehouse 51. Brett and Violet reflect on their relationships. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Hold on Tight”. Release date: September 21, 2022 at...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy