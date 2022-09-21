Back to School with ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Reba Joins ‘Big Sky,’ ‘Andor’ on Disney+, ‘Survivor,’ ‘Race,’ ‘Chicago’ Premieres

Read full article on original website
Related
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
The Conners Shocker: Legacy Cast Member Out Ahead of Season 5
There will be at least one empty seat at The Conners‘ kitchen table this fall. TVLine can exclusively report that legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who plays Darlene and Becky’s younger brother DJ, will not be returning to the spinoff in Season 5. Meanwhile, Jayden Rey, who was first introduced as DJ’s daughter Mary in 2018’s Roseanne revival, will remain a series regular, ABC clarifies to TVLine. The network previously stated that the actress had been downgraded to a recurring guest star. This story has been updated to reflect ABC’s correction. Although there are no current plans for Fishman to appear in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming
Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro. The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
Cinema Blend
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
tvinsider.com
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
PopSugar
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
Essence
Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!
After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character
Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
NFL・
startattle.com
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 1) “Hold on Tight”, trailer, release date
Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. Kidd’s former academy classmate joins Firehouse 51. Brett and Violet reflect on their relationships. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Hold on Tight”. Release date: September 21, 2022 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Tiffany Haddish Talks About Losing Work After Child Grooming Allegations, Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish's career has suffered following allegations of child sexual abuse.
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
tvinsider.com
‘Mike’ Finale: Russell Hornsby on Playing Don King & the True Function of Biopics
Don King was an easy character for Russell Hornsby to slip into — not just because the wig and costumes do a lot of work in putting on the persona of the infamous boxing promotor, but also because Hornsby, like King, is just as naturally bombastic. Hulu‘s Mike Tyson...
