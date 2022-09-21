ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa

Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Arkansas Football: 3 reasons why Razorbacks will beat No. 23 Texas A&M

Can the Arkansas football team prevail against Texas A&M in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season?. The Arkansas football team and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in their annual Southwest Classic game, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on September 24 at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George will be on the call for television viewers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Nebraska coaching candidates: Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien reportedly emerging draws strong media reaction

Nebraska's coaching search entered its second week with three candidates have reportedly pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decision Day#Nfl Draft#Under Armour#Long Jump#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Longhorns#Usc#The 247sports Composite
247Sports

Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame

After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon

Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Smith headed back to Starkville?

Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Maryland vs. Michigan football: Wolverines due for upset loss, CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden says

Upsets in college football are common. Honestly, they’re a part of the game, and can be expected each and every week over the course of a long regular season. Marshall stunned Notre Dame, Kentucky went on the road and took down Florida, and Appalachian State broke through for a massive upset of Texas A&M -- all of that coming in Week 2. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said another upset is coming this weekend when Maryland (3-0) travels to Ann Arbor for a clash with No. 4 Michigan (3-0) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy