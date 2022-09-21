Read full article on original website
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
Alabama Lands Highly Touted 2023 Wide Receiver Out of Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide lands its second prospect in the 2023 class this week out of the Lonestar State. 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale out of Longview, TX., announced he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect becomes Alabama's third wide receiver in the...
Arkansas Football: 3 reasons why Razorbacks will beat No. 23 Texas A&M
Can the Arkansas football team prevail against Texas A&M in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season?. The Arkansas football team and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in their annual Southwest Classic game, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on September 24 at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George will be on the call for television viewers.
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers
USC fans were fantasizing about what Jalen Hale could do in Lincoln Riley's offense. Now Alabama fans will get to see Hale up close. Hale, rated the nation's No. 9 wide receiver, committed to Alabama on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior took official visits to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, ...
247Sports
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
247Sports
Nebraska coaching candidates: Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien reportedly emerging draws strong media reaction
Nebraska's coaching search entered its second week with three candidates have reportedly pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
247Sports
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
Alabama lands massive commitment from 2023 WR Jalen Hale
Alabama has been able to sustain success on the recruiting trail over the last few months. That success carried over till now as another promising recruit jumped on board with the Tide. On Wednesday, 2023 four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale announced that he was committed to Alabama. The Texas native chose the Tide over other schools like Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia.
247Sports
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
247Sports
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell will be a gametime decision Saturday vs. FAU, per report
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be a gametime decision with an unspecified injury Saturday in the Boilermakers’ 7:30 p.m. ET home game vs. Florida Atlantic, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Purdue is 1-2 on the season and are currently a 16.5-point favorite in the game vs. FAU.
247Sports
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
247Sports
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame
After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
247Sports
Ole Miss wins a massive in-state recruiting battle, receiving commitment from 4-star PG Josh Hubbard
Mississippi's No. 1 2023 basketball player, Josh Hubbard, will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. This afternoon, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis and staff landed a massive commitment from the in-state point guard, who chose the Rebels over Mississippi State, Houston, USC, Xavier and Seton Hall. Hubbard is a...
247Sports
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
247Sports
Smith headed back to Starkville?
Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
247Sports
Late Kick: West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football.
247Sports
Maryland vs. Michigan football: Wolverines due for upset loss, CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden says
Upsets in college football are common. Honestly, they’re a part of the game, and can be expected each and every week over the course of a long regular season. Marshall stunned Notre Dame, Kentucky went on the road and took down Florida, and Appalachian State broke through for a massive upset of Texas A&M -- all of that coming in Week 2. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said another upset is coming this weekend when Maryland (3-0) travels to Ann Arbor for a clash with No. 4 Michigan (3-0) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
