Florida State

DeSantis tops Trump by 8 points among Florida Republicans in new poll

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 2 days ago
Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) lead polls among potential 2024 GOP primary voters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leads former President Trump in a hypothetical GOP presidential primary for the state by 8 points, according to a new poll, in a reversal from when Trump led by 7 points in January.

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll released Wednesday found that 48 percent of Florida Republican voters surveyed support DeSantis in the hypothetical match-up, compared to 40 percent who support Trump. Trump led DeSantis in the January USA Today-Suffolk poll, 47 to 40 percent.

Both Trump and DeSantis have been rumored to be considering bids for the White House in 2024, although neither has confirmed it. Trump has repeatedly hinted at running for the presidency for a third time, indicating that the remaining decision is when to make an announcement instead of whether to announce.

David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told USA Today that DeSantis’s lead among Florida Republicans does not necessarily mean he would lead in other states, but it could point to a shift among certain GOP voters.

“But it is one data point suggesting a shift in preferences from GOP voters away from Trump and toward DeSantis from Republicans who know both potential combatants quite well,” he said.

The poll also found that DeSantis has a more comfortable lead than Trump in hypothetical match-ups with President Biden in the state. DeSantis leads Biden among all respondents by 8 points in Florida, 52 to 44 percent, while Trump leads the incumbent president by 3 points, 47 percent to 44 percent.

The poll also found significant differences in preferences based on income, with Florida Republicans earning less per year being more likely to support Trump and wealthier GOP voters in the state more likely to support DeSantis.

Trump leads DeSantis, 53 percent to 36 percent, among those making less than $50,000 per year. DeSantis leads the former president, 55 percent to 33 percent, among those making $50,000 or more per year.

Education is also an indicator of respondents’ likelihood to support Trump or DeSantis in the poll. Trump is ahead of DeSantis by 30 points, 57 to 27 percent, among those Republican respondents who did not attend college, while DeSantis leads Trump by 30 points, 60 to 30 percent, among those who have attended.

The poll was conducted among 500 likely midterm election voters from Sept. 15 to 18. The margin of error for all respondents is 4.4 points.

The margin of error for the 174 Republicans voters polled is 7.4 points.

2d ago

