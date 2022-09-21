ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court to decide by weekend on counting mail-in votes early

By By Emmett Gartner Capital News Service
 2 days ago
The Montgomery County Circuit Court will decide on Friday whether to allow Maryland poll workers to begin counting mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election early.

Judge James Bonifant heard arguments Tuesday morning from attorneys for the Maryland State Board of Elections to allow the hundreds of thousands of expected mail-in ballots to be counted as early as Oct. 1 to avoid delays in determining the winners in the fall contests.

