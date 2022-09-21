ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Region firms among 2022 Manufacturer Hall of Fame inductees, excellence award winners

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruVaK_0i4B3zYU00

Three firms from Northwest Indiana are among the 2022 Manufacturer Hall of Fame inductees and excellence award winners, presented by the Indiana Manufacturers Association.

Region companies entering the hall of fame this year include: Konrady Plastics, Portage and Munster Steel Company Inc., Hammond.

BP America in Whiting earned this year’s Innovation Excellence Award.

Honorees will be recognized at a luncheon Oct. 19 at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis.

The program will feature a keynote address by Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Medical Inc. in Bloomington. Cook has been involved with the new Goodwill Commercial Services plant, which is now operating at 38th and Sheridan in Indianapolis.

Other 2022 Hall of Fame companies include:

  • Boyer Machine & Tool Co. Inc., Columbus
  • Caterpillar Inc., Lafayette
  • Functional Devices, Inc., Sharpsville
  • Heritage Environmental Services, Indianapolis
  • My-te Products Inc., Indianapolis
  • Stone City Products, Inc., Bedford

The other 2022 Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners are:

  • Community Impact Award: Goodwill Commercial Services, Indianapolis; and Cook Group Inc., Bloomington
  • Emerging Leader Award: – Angie Holt, Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, Auburn; and Bill Kennedy, Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing Co., Inc., Indianapolis
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Mike Lunsford, Dart Controls Inc., Zionsville
  • Manufacturing Talent Champion Award: Magna Powertrain Inc., Muncie; and the Northeast Indiana FAME Chapter, Fort Wayne

Additional details about the luncheon and program are available online .

The post Region firms among 2022 Manufacturer Hall of Fame inductees, excellence award winners appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Whiting, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Hammond, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Business
City
Portage, IN
Hammond, IN
Business
City
Zionsville, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Konrady Plastics#Bp America#Cook Medical Inc#Columbus Caterpillar Inc#Bedford The#Cook Group Inc#Bloomington Emerging#Auburn#Dart Controls Inc#Magna Powertrain Inc
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday

Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
INDIANA STATE
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
704
Followers
312
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy