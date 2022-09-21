Region firms among 2022 Manufacturer Hall of Fame inductees, excellence award winners

Three firms from Northwest Indiana are among the 2022 Manufacturer Hall of Fame inductees and excellence award winners, presented by the Indiana Manufacturers Association.

Region companies entering the hall of fame this year include: Konrady Plastics, Portage and Munster Steel Company Inc., Hammond.

BP America in Whiting earned this year’s Innovation Excellence Award.

Honorees will be recognized at a luncheon Oct. 19 at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis.

The program will feature a keynote address by Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Medical Inc. in Bloomington. Cook has been involved with the new Goodwill Commercial Services plant, which is now operating at 38th and Sheridan in Indianapolis.

Other 2022 Hall of Fame companies include:

Boyer Machine & Tool Co. Inc., Columbus

Caterpillar Inc., Lafayette

Functional Devices, Inc., Sharpsville

Heritage Environmental Services, Indianapolis

My-te Products Inc., Indianapolis

Stone City Products, Inc., Bedford

The other 2022 Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners are:

Community Impact Award: Goodwill Commercial Services, Indianapolis; and Cook Group Inc., Bloomington

Emerging Leader Award: – Angie Holt, Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, Auburn; and Bill Kennedy, Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing Co., Inc., Indianapolis

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mike Lunsford, Dart Controls Inc., Zionsville

Manufacturing Talent Champion Award: Magna Powertrain Inc., Muncie; and the Northeast Indiana FAME Chapter, Fort Wayne

Additional details about the luncheon and program are available online .

