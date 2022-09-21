ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Floodplain Development Regulations Update - Background

Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

Background

In February 2020, FEMA published a Flood Hazard Determination adopting a new Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS) for all jurisdictions in King County, including Seattle. FEMA's adoption of the new FIRM and FIS requires that each jurisdiction update their regulations with this new information in order to comply with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

In addition to adopting the new FIRM and FIS, the City of Seattle is required to have floodplain regulations that apply to the new maps that did not apply to the existing 1995 FIRM and FIS. These requirements come from the NFIP regulations in Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). Specifically, 44CFR section 60.3e contains regulations for coastal high hazard flood zones, which were not identified on the 1995 maps. These coastal flood zones are designated as VE zones on the new FIRM.

FEMA finalized the Flood Insurance Rate Map and Flood Insurance Study for King County on February 19, 2020. FEMA requires that all jurisdictions within King County adopt the new Flood Insurance Rate Map and Flood Insurance Study within six months of the February date, which was August 19, 2020. Additionally, local FEMA officials reviewed Seattle's floodplain regulations and this review directed the minimum amendments to the Floodplain Development Regulations (SMC 25.06) to meet 44 CFR Section 60.3 (d and e) for the August 19, 2020 deadline.

We updated the Floodplain Development Regulations through interim regulations as provided in RCW 36.70A.390. New interim Floodplain Development Regulations and floodplain maps took effect on August 23, 2020. We proposed these interim regulations to be extended for an additional 12 months to expire in February 2022.

We updated the Floodplain Development Regulations through interim regulations as provided in RCW 36.70A.390. New interim Floodplain Development Regulations and floodplain maps took effect on August 23, 2020. These interim regulations will be effective for approximately six months while we work on permanent regulations.

Properties within areas mapped as special flood hazard areas are required to meet standards intended to protect the occupants' lives and mitigate damage to property and buildings. The standards vary by the specific flood zone designations, characteristics of the property, and the nature of the development proposed. Generally, the requirements include:

  1. The elevation that the first floor of a new structure must be built at to keep the first story above anticipated flood levels
  2. Structures must be engineered to withstand wind from anticipated storms
  3. Structures must be engineered to withstand flood waters should anticipated flood levels be exceeded

Additionally, if your property is in a FEMA mapped area, flood insurance may be required by your mortgage lender, if you have one. For additional information from FEMA regarding flood insurance please see FEMA's website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Rental Registration & Inspection Ordinance - Inspectors

The City of Seattle continues to follow guidance from our public health authorities including Public Health - Seattle & King County (PHSKC), Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19. We are actively adjusting business practices to best serve our customers throughout this time. We haveclosed the Applicant Services Center. We ask that our customers submit questions using our Rental Registration & Inspection Question online tool instead of calling the RRIO Helpline or coming to the Applicant Services Center as wait times may vary.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updating Stormwater Regulations - What & Why

The 2021 Stormwater Code and Manual have been finalized and will become effective July 1, 2021. Our new rules will replace the current Stormwater Code and Directors' Rules, which are administered jointly by SDCI and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU). For more information, visit our background page. The final 2021 Stormwater...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Public Disclosure Request Process

In the interest of transparency and responsibility to all residents, taxpayers and other constituents, the City of Seattle aims to make the process of obtaining public records as easy as possible. Many public records are readily available on Seattle.gov. Some records are not automatically posted online for many reasons, including that they may not be of widespread interest, they are simply too large or they contain confidential information. Many of these records may be obtained through a public disclosure request, though there are some exemptions to disclosure as determined by state law.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Green Building Standard - Resources

Read the code: Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.58D. Use an integrated design process to identify opportunities and avoid project pitfalls. You should engage all key project team members for making cost-effective and environmentally effective integrated decisions throughout the design and construction process. Apply for Seattle City Light incentives. Learn more...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Seattle, Washington

Childcare Ordinance - Timeline

August 2020 City Council Passes the Childcare Near You Ordinance. The City Council originated this new ordinance to remove regulatory barriers to creating new child care businesses in Seattle, especially those conveniently located in neighborhoods. The City has an estimated shortage of available child care for about 16,000 children. July...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Energy Code - Overview

Our Seattle Energy Code regulates the energy-use features of new and remodeled buildings, including:. Building Envelope: requirements for roofs, walls, window,s etc. to control heat loss and air leakage. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC): efficiency for heating and cooling equipment. Water Heating: equipment efficiency and controls. Lighting: number and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Priority Green Expedited - Inspections

Priority Green requires a green building inspection and reports during construction. The owner or financially responsible party acting on behalf of the owner shall appoint a Green Building Inspector. Raters, verifiers, or consultants are considered to be Green Building Inspectors. The Green Building Inspector must upload reports via the Seattle Services Portal. They will be reviewed by the Green Building team prior to inspection.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Departments

License, adopt, spay or neuter a pet. Report animal cruelty, contact animal control and volunteer. Help for small businesses, build your startup, shape your business district. Find worker retraining. Get information on area hazards and how to prepare. View plans for disaster response and recovery. Apply for a film permit,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floodplain#Fis#Cfr
Seattle, Washington

Get Involved in Council’s 2023/24 Budget Work

Shortly after 9 p.m. last Saturday the 17th, the moment we’d been eagerly awaiting arrived: the West Seattle Bridge re-opened. The immense relief throughout West Seattle and the Duwamish communities is tangibly felt everywhere I’ve gone this week. Along with the re-opening, SDOT has re-activated the mid-span traffic...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Unreinforced Masonry Buildings - Timeline

Conducted Columbia City outreach and education pilot. Finalized benefits-cost analysis report and discussions with URM Policy Committee. Planned for validation of URM inventory list; continued research on financial incentives. April 2016. Finished validating URM inventory list. Analyzed survey data and published report. Notified building owners on Confirmed URM List. Fourth...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Environmentally Critical Areas Update - Get Involved

Our staff is available for questions and to attend community meetings to discuss the proposed amendments. If you need more information, please contact Maggie Glowacki at (206) 386-4036, margaret.glowacki@seattle.gov or:. Margaret Glowacki. P.O. Box 34019. Seattle, WA 98124-401.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

On-Call CSO Program Support Services; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-166-S

2:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, October 20, 2022. _________________________________________________________. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to support the successful management of the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Reduction Program. SPU will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade to comply with the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and federal Consent Decree. This contract will provide critical support for this work.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Seattle, Washington

Urban Center College Housing - Get Involved

SDCI delivered this bill to the City Council in April 2022, where it will be reviewed by the Land Use Committee. The bill is named as Council Bill 120313. For more information, visit the Seattle City Council's legislation page and enter the bill number in the search box. This Committee...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2030 Challenge - Applications

There isn't a formal application process required to participate in the 2030 Challenge. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.070.A.2, Application requirements. In order to qualify for the 2030 Challenge High Performance Existing Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.070.B.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Living Building Pilot - Applications

There is no formal application to participate in the Living Building Pilot. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.060.A.2, Application Requirements. In order to qualify for the Living Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.060.B. The applicant shall include a description of how the project serves as a model for testing code improvements to stimulate and encourage Living Buildings in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Economic Development Accepting Applications for Only in Seattle Initiative

OED invests in community-driven solutions to support thriving business districts throughout Seattle. 中國傳統 | Español | አማርኛ | Soomaali | Tiếng Việt. SEATTLE (September 21, 2022) — Today, the Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing the opening of the 2023 Only in Seattle Initiative (OIS) grant. Through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, OED is investing $1.2 million to support community driven economic development projects with a focus on racial equity and social justice. Neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations who support local small businesses and communities can apply for grants up to $200,000 to fund projects that help build community partnerships, provide resources to local businesses and strengthen neighborhoods throughout Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Events

Per the Washington State mandated Stay At Home order, most public events have been cancelled. Events listed on this calendar have not been adjusted, since the City moderates events submitted by the community but does not manage them. Please contact the event organizer to verify the status of an event. If you are an event organizer and would like to cancel an event, send event information to city.calendar@seattle.gov.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant Stands with Rail Workers Fighting for a Strong Contract with Paid Sick Days, Full Staffing, Affordable Healthcare, and Inflation-Adjusted Wages

“The railroad workers are fighting for all of us — for every worker who is forced to do without paid sick leave and is unable to take care of themselves or loved ones without being subject to cruel threats from their employers. That’s why it is crucial that the entire labor movement stand with railroad workers if they choose to reject the current inadequate contract offer, negotiated undemocratically behind closed doors, and start preparing for a strike.”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs Suite of Legislation to Improve Equity in Cannabis Industry

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed three bills into law to address equity in the cannabis industry by helping foster a more diverse industry and supporting cannabis store workers. Mayor Harrell was joined by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who helped develop the legislation and sponsored the bills in council....
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy