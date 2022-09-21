ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonough hosts town hall to address county issues

By By Ben Terzi
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough hosted a local town hall to address voters on county issues.

The town hall started promptly at 6 p.m. inside a meeting room at the Perry Hall branch of the Baltimore County Public Library.

Related
wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Government
wypr.org

Baltimore City Council mulls homeless encampment sanitation issues

Baltimore City officials are searching for ways to keep the 23 homeless encampments across the city clean. Councilmember Phylicia Porter, who represents District 10 which includes neighborhoods from Cherry Hill to Pigtown, said she’s gotten many calls from community members about the tents. Porter requested the Baltimore City Council committee hearing on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'

LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

New Riverkeeper Named

The Arundel Rivers Federation has named Anne Arundel County native Elle Bassett as the new South, West and Rhode Riverkeeper. Bassett grew up along the South River, but has spent the past 10 years working to advance clean water solutions on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She was an education and outreach coordinator before becoming the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers in 2018. Over her career, she has worked to connect communities and youth to the water by inviting residents to join her on the rivers to monitor water quality, plant sea grasses, and restore oyster reefs.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

First Fruits Farm﻿ in Baltimore County gives away entire harvest to charities across Maryland

FREELAND, Md. — Thursday's rain didn't stop more than 100 volunteers from picking potatoes at a local farm that will help feed families across the state. First Fruits Farm in northern Baltimore County started as a backyard garden. Now, with more than 200 acres, the farm grows six different crops and give everything away for free. All in the name of God as part of their ministry.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Another Rabid Wild Animal Found Near Annapolis

A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert. The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood. If you, your child,...
92Q

Suspicious Device Found Outside Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County

 Students at Pine Grove Middle School and Pine Grove Elementary were evacuated following a suspicious package which officers later said was a  device in a car  that was found on the middle school’s property. A person of interest is in police custody.  Officers have since also started investigating the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. Security […] The post Suspicious Device Found Outside Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
belairnewsandviews.com

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
BEL AIR, MD
