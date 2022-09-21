McDonough hosts town hall to address county issues

The Arundel Rivers Federation has named Anne Arundel County native Elle Bassett as the new South, West and Rhode Riverkeeper. Bassett grew up along the South River, but has spent the past 10 years working to advance clean water solutions on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She was an education and outreach coordinator before becoming the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers in 2018. Over her career, she has worked to connect communities and youth to the water by inviting residents to join her on the rivers to monitor water quality, plant sea grasses, and restore oyster reefs.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO