McDonough hosts town hall to address county issues

wypr.org
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
Judge rules mail-in ballots can be counted before polls close on Election Day
A Montgomery County Circuit judge on Friday ruled that elections officials could start counting mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day.
Wbaltv.com
New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
Anne Arundel County to hold testimony to determine snow day policies
The Anne Arundel County School Board will hear their third day of public testimony tonight concerning the new snow day policies.
wypr.org
Baltimore City Council mulls homeless encampment sanitation issues
Baltimore City officials are searching for ways to keep the 23 homeless encampments across the city clean. Councilmember Phylicia Porter, who represents District 10 which includes neighborhoods from Cherry Hill to Pigtown, said she’s gotten many calls from community members about the tents. Porter requested the Baltimore City Council committee hearing on Wednesday.
Anne Arundel School Board seeks $132.4 million for construction projects in FY24
Anne Arundel County's Board of Education is hoping to set aside $132.4 million in its fiscal year 2024 budget for new school construction projects.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City closing out summer with first Charm City Live Festival
Baltimore City is closing out the summer season with the first Charm City Live Festival. There will be music, food and fun at Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza this weekend. Some artists to take the stage include Jon B., Kelly Price, Stokley Williams and Rebecca Black. Several garages and parking lots...
wnav.com
City Ethics Commission Reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley Over The Docking of His Private Boat
The city's Ethics Commission reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley over the docking of his private boat. Mayor Buckley should have recused himself when the City Council voted to deputize a personal boat as being used for official city business to retain docking rights at a dingy dock that restricted boats to a certain length.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'
LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
wnav.com
So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools
The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
Groundbreaking held for new, larger elementary school in Pikesville
Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new building for a Sudbrook-area elementary school this morning.
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
foxbaltimore.com
City asked to OK nearly $10,000 bill after Nick Mosby aide attends overseas conference
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A top aide to City Council President Nick Mosby spent almost $10,000 in city funds to attend a conference in England earlier this month. Mosby's office is asking the city's Board of Estimates for retroactive approval for the $9,144,70 expense, according to the board agenda for its next meeting Wednesday.
Bay Weekly
New Riverkeeper Named
The Arundel Rivers Federation has named Anne Arundel County native Elle Bassett as the new South, West and Rhode Riverkeeper. Bassett grew up along the South River, but has spent the past 10 years working to advance clean water solutions on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She was an education and outreach coordinator before becoming the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers in 2018. Over her career, she has worked to connect communities and youth to the water by inviting residents to join her on the rivers to monitor water quality, plant sea grasses, and restore oyster reefs.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
Wbaltv.com
First Fruits Farm in Baltimore County gives away entire harvest to charities across Maryland
FREELAND, Md. — Thursday's rain didn't stop more than 100 volunteers from picking potatoes at a local farm that will help feed families across the state. First Fruits Farm in northern Baltimore County started as a backyard garden. Now, with more than 200 acres, the farm grows six different crops and give everything away for free. All in the name of God as part of their ministry.
wnav.com
Another Rabid Wild Animal Found Near Annapolis
A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert. The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood. If you, your child,...
Suspicious Device Found Outside Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County
Students at Pine Grove Middle School and Pine Grove Elementary were evacuated following a suspicious package which officers later said was a device in a car that was found on the middle school’s property. A person of interest is in police custody. Officers have since also started investigating the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. Security […] The post Suspicious Device Found Outside Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
belairnewsandviews.com
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
Students criticize Middletown’s hazing response as school board moves to expel another student
Middletown’s school board moved forward Tuesday night with the expulsion of an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team, with students also turning out to the meeting in a show of solidarity against what they described as a lackluster response by the district on the matter.
