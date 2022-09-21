Read full article on original website
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
As Americans are grappling with rising prices across the economy, the rich are getting richer. In 2021, the US added 2.5 million "new millionaires," according to Credit Suisse's annual wealth report released Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the global increase of 5.2 million. Per the report, this growth marked...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Stimulus Update: Some Americans Are Getting a $3,284 Payday This Month. Are You?
Although this provision only applies to a small percentage of Americans, it's a nice windfall nonetheless.
Average US Retirement Savings Is $168K, Survey Says – Who’s Ahead, Who’s Behind & What Assets Should You Depend On?
Ask any five financial experts how much money you should have saved for retirement by a certain age and you're likely to get five different answers. The one thing most agree on overall, though, is...
56% of Americans think the U.S. is already in a recession. These 4 steps can help protect your finances in a downturn
Both expert and everyday investors are worried a recession is coming. The good news is there are steps you can take now to limit the negative impact a downturn may have on your finances. Start by coming up with a concrete plan and writing it down, one expert says. The...
Most Americans now say they are feeling the sting of inflation in their finances
A majority of Americans said last month that price increases were causing financial hardship for their households, a Gallup survey released this week found. That share, 56%, is up from 49% in January and 45% in November 2021. It includes 12% of respondents who described the hardship as "severe" and 44% who called it "moderate."
Congress approves student loan forgiveness fix for some divorced couples
Washington (CNN) — Congress passed a bill Wednesday that would allow divorced couples to separate their consolidated federal student loan debt, potentially making some of them eligible for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The bill now heads to Biden's desk for his signature, after the Senate approved...
Unmarried Women Workers/Retirees Have Lower Retirement Confidence Than Married Counterparts: EBRI
Unmarried women workers and retirees have lower retirement confidence than their married counterparts and are more likely to have lower incomes and assets, according to a new study published today by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). What's more, unmarried retirees are also more likely to say that their expenses...
Inflation Reduction Act is good news for ACA Marketplace Health Insurance Consumers
Smoky Mountain Times (NC) The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is good news for senior citizens on Medicare and for consumers enrolled in Affordable Care Act health insurance through the Marketplace. For people who have their health insurance through the. Affordable Care Act Marketplace. , the lower premium rates that...
5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security
So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program....
Protect Our Care: Don't Let Kevin McCarthy Fool You, Republicans Have Promised to Rip Away Your Health Care and Raise the Cost of Your Drugs and Health Insurance
Tomorrow, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to release. "Commitment to America" agenda. No matter what claims they might make, the House Republican agenda is clear and includes dangerous measures to hike prescription drug costs and gut Medicare and. Social Security. for millions of seniors. Already,. Republicans. have promised that...
Republicans are keeping health care at arms length this election
Republicans are staying vague on health policy in the midterms. Republicans have spent plenty of elections promising to ditch Obamacare and overhaul the U.S. health-care system. Health care has repeatedly shown to be a toxic issue for Republicans. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
