Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Man and woman identified in an officer-involved shooting after trying to run over deputy, drawing gun
A man and woman are dead after a chase involving several law enforcement agencies in Christian County early Saturday morning.
houstonherald.com
Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident
An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
Police pursuit ends with two dead in officer involved shooting
UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s office update information, “The two suspects involved in this incident have been identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37 years of age, and Donna M. Bailey, 23 years of age. The next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still ongoing.” GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning, September 24, just before 3 a.m. Ozark Missouri Police...
UPDATE: Fight over a dog led to deadly shooting in Springfield
Robert Parmley Jr. was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 9:50 pm on Thursday, September 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police. Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.
KYTV
Crash injures pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Commercial and Main Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim in the crash. To report a correction or...
KYTV
Deputies arrest man for carjacking incident in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested a Lake of the Ozarks man wanted for days for a carjacking incident. Stephen G Wachholtz, 43, of Eugene, Mo., is jailed in Pulaski County. He does not face charges for the incident. Investigators say Wachholtz asked the victim for a ride to Dixon....
Stolen motorcycles in Springfield; GCSO seeking info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking people in the area to keep an eye out for two stolen motorcycles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myozarksonline.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman from Linn Creek
A Linn Creek woman is facing charges in Camden County after she was pulled over on Wednesday. 23-year-old Lisa Ledford was pulled over by a Camden County Deputy for having an expired license plate in the early morning hours Wednesday, near Highway 54 and Illinois Street. When speaking to the Deputy, Ledford allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana, and that she had a drink, before driving. When the officer searched her car he seized what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal substance, another smoking pipe, and a bag that contained a small amount of marijuana. According to the report filed with the courts, Ledford was in possession of dangerous, mind-altering controlled substances, and was operating a vehicle while impaired. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while under the influence.
myozarksonline.com
High speed chase and arrest
A man from Belton is facing multiple charges in Camden County after attempting to elude arrest by fleeing on his motorcycle. According to the report filed by a Camden County Deputy, he attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on Osage Beach Parkway. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jason Ryan Keith, took off traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, traveling through Kaiser and Brumley into the City of Iberia. When the bike came to a stop on a private drive on Brays Mill Road, the deputy’s vehicle hit the back tire, causing the bike to fall over. Keith and his passenger jumped off the bike and were taken into custody. During the investigation, Keith was found to have warrants for his arrest. A search of items on the two resulted in the seizure of a bag that contained cocaine. Keith is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest by fleeing, speeding, failure to register a vehicle, and driving while revoked. His next day in court in Camden County is set for October 31st.
kjluradio.com
East St. Louis teen faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in Jefferson City
An East St. Louis teen faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a high-speed chase in Jefferson City. Phillip Rowan, 19, is charged with resisting arrest, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and several other traffic violations. He’s being held without bond.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief takes off with skateboard from Springfield business
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a shoplifting case involving a man and woman. The thefts happened on August 12 at Mike’s Unique antique mall in the 3300 block of West Sunshine. Security video shows a man and woman enter the business at around 5 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Mount Vernon, Mo. woman to prison for the death of a woman kidnapped and shot after she was forced into a well. Siera Dunham pleaded guilty to robbery and stealing charges related to the death of Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. She will spend 20 years in prison following the plea.
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
Warsaw Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Sedalia
On Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near 10th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive, and into the path of a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson “Night Train” motorcycle.
KYTV
Battlefield Police Dept. chief reacts to rare shooting
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for the person who opened fire at a house in Battlefield before speeding away. The shots fired happened Tuesday on south Honeysuckle Lane. Neighbors say they are scared for their safety. Battlefield Police Chief Chris McPhail called it a rare incident. “There’s not...
I-44 gas tanker truck crash and burn, major delays I-44 E in Springfield
Screenshot from MoDOT Travelers App camera at Exit 75. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Reports Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. of a crash on I-44 east, halting traffic as a gas tanker crashed and then caught fire. “Eastbound I-44 at West Bypass is shut down and eastbound traffic will be diverted down Chestnut Expressway because of an accident involving a gas...
Vandals hit Rescue One Clinic overnight
A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Find Vehicle of Wanted Murder Suspect
Officers with the Springfield Police Department say they have located the vehicle of a man suspected of murder, but have not found the suspect. Authorities located a 2006 Ford Expedition belonging to 40-year-old Robert Parmley Jr. on Tuesday. Police arrived at a report of shots fired along North Lyon the...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Couple Injured In Pulaski County Accident
Two Lebanon residents suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:18 Tuesday afternoon on Highway A.B. west of South Bend Road in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey of Laquey crossed the center of the roadway and struck a car driven by 75-year-old Dale H. Lachance of Lebanon. Lachance suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Nancy Lachance, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Stacey also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy, Lebanon. All involved were wearing safety devices.
Comments / 1