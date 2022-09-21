The Beneficient Company Group, a Leading Technology-Enabled Provider of Liquidity and Related Services to Investors in Alternative Assets, to Go Public via Combination with Avalon Acquisition Inc.

Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Taiping Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of. Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Ltd. (TPRe China) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings of TPRe reflect its balance...
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES MELISSA CIRCELLI AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to NEIL Overseas Designated Activity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The rating assignments reflect a full rating enhancement afforded to NEIL Overseas as a newly...
InsuranceNewsNet
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On September 23, 2022 , Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (the. its 7.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Subordinated Debentures due 2052 (the "2052. Debentures"). The 2052 Debentures were issued pursuant to an Indenture, dated as. of. August 21, 2012. (the "Base Indenture"), by and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inclined Announces $15 Million Series A Funding Round
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Inclined Technologies Inc. , a financial technology company that aims to democratize a. market by helping consumers to significantly enhance the value of their life insurance policies, today announced it has closed on a. $15 million. Series A funding round. HSCM Ventures. led the round, with participation from.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. , at. 2 p.m. CDT. at the. Hilton Anatole. in. Dallas. . AM Best also...
InsuranceNewsNet
Patent Issued for Systems, devices, and methods for parallelized data structure processing (USPTO 11436281): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GHY Current Earnings
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Proxy Voting Recordsopens in a new window | Audit Committee Charter | Directors/Trusteesopens in a new window |. | Form 5500 | Nominating & Governance Committee Charter | Compliance Committee Charteropens in a new window | Sales Load Breakpoints | Customer Loginopens...
InsuranceNewsNet
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Polskie Towarzystwo Reasekuracji S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Polskie Towarzystwo Reasekuracji S.A. (Polish Re) (. Poland. ). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Polish...
InsuranceNewsNet
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Saturn Insurance Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Saturn is a captive of BP p.l.c. (bp), an integrated global energy company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings...
InsuranceNewsNet
FinTech in Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Root Insurance, American Well, Corvus Insurance, Kin Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global FinTech in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The FinTech in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to La Capitale General Insurance Inc., La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Inc.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Beneva Inc. Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. La Capitale General Insurance Inc. (. La Capitale General Insurance. ). In addition, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and...
InsuranceNewsNet
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Two Wheeler Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, ETA Services Ltd, Bajaj Allianz
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- The Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
InsuranceNewsNet
Casualty Insurance Market Still Has Room to Grow: Emerging Players AmTrust, State Farm, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by AMA with title " Worldwide Casualty Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Casualty Insurance. offers energetic visions to...
InsuranceNewsNet
Automobile Insurance Apps Market Is Going to Boom : Sygic, Progressive, Allianz Partners
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automobile Insurance. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Automobile Insurance Apps market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Individual Health Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Niva Bupa, Bharti AXA Life, Zurich Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Individual Health Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Farmers Insurance,MetLife, State Farm
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
SME Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022-2028 : AIA, Allianz, AXA: SME Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SME Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0