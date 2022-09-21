ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Beneficient Company Group, a Leading Technology-Enabled Provider of Liquidity and Related Services to Investors in Alternative Assets, to Go Public via Combination with Avalon Acquisition Inc.

By GlobeNewswire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES MELISSA CIRCELLI AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On September 23, 2022 , Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (the. its 7.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Subordinated Debentures due 2052 (the "2052. Debentures"). The 2052 Debentures were issued pursuant to an Indenture, dated as. of. August 21, 2012. (the "Base Indenture"), by and...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
InsuranceNewsNet

Inclined Announces $15 Million Series A Funding Round

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Inclined Technologies Inc. , a financial technology company that aims to democratize a. market by helping consumers to significantly enhance the value of their life insurance policies, today announced it has closed on a. $15 million. Series A funding round. HSCM Ventures. led the round, with participation from.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best to Sponsor and Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s Annual Meeting

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. , at. 2 p.m. CDT. at the. Hilton Anatole. in. Dallas. . AM Best also...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems, devices, and methods for parallelized data structure processing (USPTO 11436281): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Boards Of Directors#Private Wealth Management#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Avalon Acquisition Inc#Digitally Native Pioneer#Altaccess
InsuranceNewsNet

GHY Current Earnings

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Proxy Voting Recordsopens in a new window | Audit Committee Charter | Directors/Trusteesopens in a new window |. | Form 5500 | Nominating & Governance Committee Charter | Compliance Committee Charteropens in a new window | Sales Load Breakpoints | Customer Loginopens...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Polskie Towarzystwo Reasekuracji S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Polskie Towarzystwo Reasekuracji S.A. (Polish Re) (. Poland. ). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Polish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Saturn Insurance Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Saturn is a captive of BP p.l.c. (bp), an integrated global energy company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

FinTech in Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Root Insurance, American Well, Corvus Insurance, Kin Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global FinTech in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The FinTech in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to La Capitale General Insurance Inc., La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Inc.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Beneva Inc. Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. La Capitale General Insurance Inc. (. La Capitale General Insurance. ). In addition, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Two Wheeler Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, ETA Services Ltd, Bajaj Allianz

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- The Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Automobile Insurance Apps Market Is Going to Boom : Sygic, Progressive, Allianz Partners

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automobile Insurance. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Automobile Insurance Apps market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
CELL PHONES
InsuranceNewsNet

Individual Health Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Niva Bupa, Bharti AXA Life, Zurich Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Individual Health Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

SME Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022-2028 : AIA, Allianz, AXA: SME Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SME Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy