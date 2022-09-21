Read full article on original website
Public Health Advisory Issued for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory issued by public health officials was in cooperation with the Idaho Department of...
Transportation Board submits plan for major regional highway construction projects
The Idaho Transportation Board has approved a seven-year plan that includes major construction projects in north central Idaho. The plan calls for the replacement of Arrow Bridge on U.S. Highway 12 east of Spalding. The project, scheduled for 2025, would replace it with a wider structure and could also include reconfiguring the U.S. 12 and Idaho Highway 3 intersection at an estimated cost of $138 million.
Hunter Reported Overdue in Area of Kelly Creek and Little Moose Ridge Found Safe After Four Hour Search
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies and Clearwater County Search and Rescue responded to the area of Kelly Creek and Little Moose Ridge after receiving a report of an overdue person. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, the reporting party, 44-year-old Jeffrey Cooper...
One injured in collision outside Greer
One person was injured following a two-vehicle collision along State Highway 11 outside Greer yesterday (Thurs) afternoon. Idaho State Police say a 62-year-old unidentified Grangeville man was driving a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low Boy trailer traveling southbound when the trailer entered the northbound lane. The trailer was struck by an oncoming 2020 Honda HR-V, causing the Honda to be pushed over an embankment off the northbound shoulder. The driver of the Honda, a 78-year-old unidentified woman from Weippe, was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle before being airlifted to a hospital.
Next Oversized Windmill Load Leaving Lewiston for Canada Tuesday Night
LEWISTON - The next load of oversized windmill blades will depart from the Port of Lewiston Tuesday night, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. The loads will travel north on US95 from Lewiston - ultimately headed to southern Alberta, Canada. The first load carrying oversized windmill blades left the Port of...
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
Gritman Medical Center In Moscow Begins Project To Expand Services
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has begun work to expand services in its medical office building. The C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building on Main Street next to the hospital was opened in 2017. Portions of the building were left unfinished to allow for future service expansion. 15,000 square feet of the facility will be finished to create new offices for Palouse Neurology and Gritman’s Intervention Pain Clinic. The project will also double the space for Palouse Oncology and Gritman Infusion Services. The 11.4 million dollar project is being funded by Gritman and private donations spearheaded by a 750,000 dollar leadership gift from Pullman philanthropists Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer. The work is scheduled to be finished in the spring.
Bengals host Sandpoint Friday
The Lewiston High School football team seeks to extend it’s win streak to four games Friday night when the Bengals host Sandpoint. Lewiston is 3-1 after rolling past Pendleton last weekend on the road. Sandpoint, who played for the Idaho State 4-A Championship last season, is 1-2. Kick-off is...
Man Arrested in Idaho County on Warrant Attempted to Conceal 78 Fentanyl Pills Internally, Now Charged with Destruction of Evidence
IDAHO COUNTY - Earlier this week, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals on multiple warrants, drug and firearm possession charges. One of the three individuals, 33-year-old Cameron Rost, of Medical Lake, WA, was arrested for a Kootenai County warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone - a schedule II drug without a prescription, 2 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of paraphernalia.
Deputies Arrest Riggins Woman for Possession of 'Large bag' of Marijuana
RIGGINS - According to a Monday morning press release, on September 15, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Idaho County deputies were called to assist Idaho Probation and Parole. During a routine search, a "large bag of marijuana was located," said the release. 22-year-old Savannah Khan, of Riggins, was arrested and booked...
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
A Legend and his Legacy
Relive the golden age of outdoor adventure with a pilgrimage to the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Photo above: Jack O’Connor’s Grand Slam of Wild Sheep (along with a big Dall sheep shot by his wife, Eleanor), is on display at the Jack O’Connor Center.
Starbucks out, Thomas Hammer Coffee in
The departure of Starbucks from the Vandal Store left a gap in where to grab a coffee near the Pittman Center. However, Thomas Hammer Coffee will be fulfilling that spot inside the store. “We’ve signed an agreement that will move it into, formerly, the Starbucks location,” John Kosh, director of...
Sentencing for Clyde Ewing delayed again
The sentencing for a man convicted of killing a Lewiston man has been continued again. Clyde Ewing was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, but the proceeding was continued again pending the completion of a mitigation report. Ewing’s attorney...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
Airport board agrees to employee pay raises in approving new budget
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board has approved a maintenance and capital budget of just under $1.75 million for fiscal year 2023. The budget includes an 8% pay bump for employees, which includes a cost of living increase and raises associated with their newly acquired responsibility to take the lead in responding to any commercial passenger airline crashes.
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
