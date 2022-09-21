Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has begun work to expand services in its medical office building. The C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building on Main Street next to the hospital was opened in 2017. Portions of the building were left unfinished to allow for future service expansion. 15,000 square feet of the facility will be finished to create new offices for Palouse Neurology and Gritman’s Intervention Pain Clinic. The project will also double the space for Palouse Oncology and Gritman Infusion Services. The 11.4 million dollar project is being funded by Gritman and private donations spearheaded by a 750,000 dollar leadership gift from Pullman philanthropists Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer. The work is scheduled to be finished in the spring.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO