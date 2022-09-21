Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
WHS homecoming court introduced
The Washington High School Homecoming Court gathered at the high school prior to the parade Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (front, l-r); Queen nominees Arianna Bagheri, Madison Haithcock, Mya Perez and Abby Rose; (back, l-r); King nominees Jonah Waters and A.J. Dallmayer; Freshman attendant Keerah Sounthara, Sophomore attendant Grace Pelfrey, Junior attendant Maryn Mustain and King nominees Toby Mitchell and Jacob Michael. The queen and king will be revealed Friday night on the field prior to the homecoming game versus Hillsboro.
Pleasanton Express
PHS Homecoming on Oct. 7
The Pleasanton Ex- Students Association is getting ready for the PHS Homecoming game to be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at Eagle Stadium. The ex-students will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Junior High Cafeteria. All alumni are encouraged to attend the meeting. The Coming Home Homecoming King and Queen will be selected from the oldest year ending in “2” that is represented at the PHS Ex-Students meeting.
Brandon High School booster club raffles guns
Brandon High School’s athletics booster club is raffling nearly 30 guns throughout the month of October as a part of its current fundraising campaign. The Thirty for Thirty raffle is an annual event which gives away one prize each day in the month of October. This year, 28 of the 31 prizes are guns; raffle tickets cost $20. A raffle winner picks up their prize directly from Van’s Sporting Goods, a local outdoor store, and must meet “all qualifying criteria” according to the information posted on the Brandon Bulldog Athletics Facebook page.
Jackson Local approves Business Advisory Council Plan membership
ACTION: Approved the Stark County Educational Service Center Business Advisory Council Plan. DISCUSSION: The board approved membership in the Stark County Educational Service Center Business Advisory Council Plan. The plan is renewable every year. OTHER ACTIONS:. Announced the 2023 commencement ceremony be held 2 p.m., May 20 at the Robert...
Lilly White named MHS queen
MONROEVILLE — Lilly White was crowned Monroeville High School's homecoming queen for 2022 at an assembly Friday afternoon. Titled "Harvest Moon," the gym was decorated in a fall theme. White was crowned by Hannah Lyons while the rest of the court looked on. Other seniors on the court were...
