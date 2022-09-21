ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CNET

Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts.
ELECTIONS
CNET

Social Security's 2023 Cost-of-Living Increase Could Be the Largest in 40 Years

Social Security benefits could increase more in 2023 than they have in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Where'd My 11%+ Social Security Raise Go?

Annual cost-of-living adjustments will help Social Security recipients make ends meet. But the outlandish estimates for a COLA of 11% or higher simply aren't going to pan out for retirees.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023

Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2023's Massive Social Security COLA Increase May Not Be Enough for Retirees

Social Security recipients are set to get their biggest increase in 40 years. Based on one measure of inflation, the cost-of-living adjustment could be 9%. It may not be enough to cover rising costs like housing, utilities, and gasoline.
ECONOMY
