Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced
Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. The first payment, a maximum of $841, was issued on Sept. 1. The second payment,...
Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times
The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
Social Security: 4 Big Changes Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Major changes could be coming to Social Security.
Social Security's 2023 Cost-of-Living Increase Could Be the Largest in 40 Years
Social Security benefits could increase more in 2023 than they have in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Where'd My 11%+ Social Security Raise Go?
Annual cost-of-living adjustments will help Social Security recipients make ends meet. But the outlandish estimates for a COLA of 11% or higher simply aren't going to pan out for retirees. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Social Security Benefits May Soar 9.6% in 2023, but Retirees Still Face a Big Problem
The Senior Citizens League estimates Social Security benefits will rise 9.6% in 2023, which means the average retiree would receive an extra $159 per month. The program's regular cost-of-living adjustments fail to accurately track the spending patterns of seniors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune
If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023
Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
2023's Massive Social Security COLA Increase May Not Be Enough for Retirees
Social Security recipients are set to get their biggest increase in 40 years. Based on one measure of inflation, the cost-of-living adjustment could be 9%. It may not be enough to cover rising costs like housing, utilities, and gasoline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Social Security Could Become Insolvent 1 Year Earlier With This Change
This bill has 299 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives, including Democrats and Republicans.
