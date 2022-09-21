Read full article on original website
Tropical disturbance enters Caribbean, but it is too early to say if it will reach Gulf of Mexico
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) A tropical disturbance has entered the Caribbean Sea , but forecasters on Thursday said it is too early to say if it will eventually reach the. The system is expected to develop into a tropical depression in a few days, forecasters said, and will most likely be named Hermine if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in Atlantic Canada Saturday, damaging homes with strong winds and rain as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds and would bring drenching rains and huge waves. More than 414,000 Nova Scotia Power customers — about 80% of the province of almost 1 million — were affected by outages Saturday morning. Over 82,000 customers in the province of Prince Edward Island were also without power, while NB Power in New Brunswick reported 44,329 were without electricity. The fast-moving Fiona made Nova Scotia landfall before dawn Saturday, with its power down from the Category 4 strength it had early Friday when passing by Bermuda, though officials there reported no serious damage.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Donald Trump will fight hard against Letitia James' lawsuit. Ex-AG insiders say these are his top 5 defenses.
Former NY AG prosecutors predict a slow-motion legal brawl where Trump will cry foul, claim ignorance, and delay, delay, delay.
Tropical Storm Ian eyes Florida next week as Category 3 hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify into a Category 3 hurricane before hitting Florida, and could track across North Central Florida.
Hudson Valley properties at center of AG suit
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) New York Attorney General Leticia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former President. , three of his children, and several Trump companies and employees alleges longstanding schemes to inflate the value of his enterprises to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurance companies. These schemes played out...
Patent Issued for Heat recovery from data center cooling system (USPTO 11439044): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11439044, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many businesses require large amounts of computing power and storage for data relating to customers. Banks of computers store data relating to customer purchases, such as model number; warrantee information; service requirements; values, beneficiary information, and distribution information, such as for insurance contracts. Insurance contracts also may require personal information, such as age and health information. Automobile insurance may require collection and maintenance of information relating to the vehicles insured, drivers’ safety records, and the like.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for intercepting communications (USPTO 11438460): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Camacho, Gualberto ( San Antonio, TX , US), Tuomikoski, David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure relates generally to intercepting a communication to a provider, and more particularly to intercepting the communication and establishing communication with a relevant provider department, authenticating a user, and/or performing a transaction.
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Farmers Insurance,MetLife, State Farm
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
Woes of possible recession persist
CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
China is using a stealth fleet of fishing boats and ferries to boost its naval power, say military experts
Experts are concerned that China's use of civilian ships for military purposes can confuse the rules of engagement, reported AP.
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
Five things to know about the NY AG's new lawsuit against Trump
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) (The Hill) – — New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday announced a civil lawsuit against former. and three of his adult children, alleging over a decade of fraud. The attorney general's lawsuit alleges that the former president's company falsely...
Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing : ManyPets, Figo Pet Insurance, Spot Pet Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
‘Neither normal nor sustainable.’ South Florida home prices finally fall, but key issue remains
Housing prices fell again last month in Miami-Dade County and dipped for the first time in months in neighboring. , an uplifting sign for aspiring home buyers. the prior month, according to the monthly sales report released Wednesday by the. Miami Association of Realtors. . Condominium prices also dropped to...
Sun Life named a Top Workplace by the Hartford Courant for third consecutive year
WELLESLEY, Mass. , Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life has been named a Top Workplace by the. for the third year in a row, a recognition based on employee surveys conducted by Energage, as well as information about Sun Life's employee programs and benefits. "We believe in creating a...
Exorbitant hospital prices have NYC Council member poised to clamp down with several bills [New York Daily News]
New York Daily News, The (NY) The high price of hospital care is in the crosshairs of several new bills City Councilwoman. plans to introduce in the coming days — including legislation that would hit hospitals with stiff financial penalties if they don’t provide the city with pricing data that’s now nearly impossible for the public to access.
