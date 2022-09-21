ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Tropical disturbance enters Caribbean, but it is too early to say if it will reach Gulf of Mexico

New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) A tropical disturbance has entered the Caribbean Sea , but forecasters on Thursday said it is too early to say if it will eventually reach the. The system is expected to develop into a tropical depression in a few days, forecasters said, and will most likely be named Hermine if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in Atlantic Canada Saturday, damaging homes with strong winds and rain as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds and would bring drenching rains and huge waves. More than 414,000 Nova Scotia Power customers — about 80% of the province of almost 1 million — were affected by outages Saturday morning. Over 82,000 customers in the province of Prince Edward Island were also without power, while NB Power in New Brunswick reported 44,329 were without electricity. The fast-moving Fiona made Nova Scotia landfall before dawn Saturday, with its power down from the Category 4 strength it had early Friday when passing by Bermuda, though officials there reported no serious damage.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
InsuranceNewsNet

Hudson Valley properties at center of AG suit

Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) New York Attorney General Leticia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former President. , three of his children, and several Trump companies and employees alleges longstanding schemes to inflate the value of his enterprises to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurance companies. These schemes played out...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Person
Joe Biden
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Heat recovery from data center cooling system (USPTO 11439044): United Services Automobile Association

-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11439044, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many businesses require large amounts of computing power and storage for data relating to customers. Banks of computers store data relating to customer purchases, such as model number; warrantee information; service requirements; values, beneficiary information, and distribution information, such as for insurance contracts. Insurance contracts also may require personal information, such as age and health information. Automobile insurance may require collection and maintenance of information relating to the vehicles insured, drivers’ safety records, and the like.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for intercepting communications (USPTO 11438460): United Services Automobile Association

-- A patent by the inventors Camacho, Gualberto ( San Antonio, TX , US), Tuomikoski, David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure relates generally to intercepting a communication to a provider, and more particularly to intercepting the communication and establishing communication with a relevant provider department, authenticating a user, and/or performing a transaction.
CARS
InsuranceNewsNet

Woes of possible recession persist

CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Maria#Hurricanes#Infrastructure#Disaster Management#Washington Post#Turks#Caicos#White House
InsuranceNewsNet

Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing : ManyPets, Figo Pet Insurance, Spot Pet Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
InsuranceNewsNet

Exorbitant hospital prices have NYC Council member poised to clamp down with several bills [New York Daily News]

New York Daily News, The (NY) The high price of hospital care is in the crosshairs of several new bills City Councilwoman. plans to introduce in the coming days — including legislation that would hit hospitals with stiff financial penalties if they don’t provide the city with pricing data that’s now nearly impossible for the public to access.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy