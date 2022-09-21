ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens robbery: Man, 84, shoved down and mugged in Ozone Park

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A crook shoved an 84-year-old man walking with a cane to the ground in Ozone Park and stole his wallet, authorities said Wednesday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim was walking near 88th Street and 102nd Road around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 when the thief pushed him down from behind, officials said. The assailant then snatched the victim’s wallet and ran off, police said.

First responders evaluated the victim for what authorities described as minor injuries, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether he required hospitalization.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspect, who was described as having orange or blond hair, in an effort to close the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

