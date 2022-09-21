ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

30-degree temperature drop Wednesday, heavy mountain rainfall

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkMGW_0i4B1iix00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a roughly 30-degree temperature drop in Denver on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday were in the low 90s.

A rich feed of moisture is moving into Colorado – it’s about 300% of normal by late September standards.

Fall in Colorado: Where to see colorful leaves in 2022

Flash flood watches are in effect for the mountains where heavy rainfall is likely. The western slope and in particular, southwest Colorado could see 1-3 inches of rainfall. Burn scars could see flash flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TP2S_0i4B1iix00

In Denver, rain chances are 60% and mainly Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoDwh_0i4B1iix00

Conditions will be drier by Thursday afternoon and night with highs in the 60s.

Ultimate list of Colorado fall events for 2022

It will be dry and sunny Friday through Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjmAd_0i4B1iix00

For the Broncos game Sunday against the 49ers, conditions will be dry and sunny with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?

With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado cold front: How much rain has fallen?

COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn. The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Colorado#Mountains#Broncos#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on everyone's minds, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy