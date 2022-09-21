Read full article on original website
Woes of possible recession persist
CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain...
Consumer Watchdog Calls on Insurance Commissioner Lara to Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations to Stop the Practice Industrywide
LOS ANGELES , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
'Roller coaster ride'
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) — Barry Gilway , president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a "roller coaster ride" for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. Citizens last week reached 1.055 million policies —...
Bill eliminating patient costs for certain cancer tests, screenings clears Pa. Senate committee
HARRISBURG — Separate bills that would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for certain genetic testing and supplemental breast cancer screenings moved through the. committee on Banking & Insurance this week and are in line for a potential vote by the upper house of the. General Assembly. . Both the. House and...
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers , an internal medicine physician in. , got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have...
Hudson Valley properties at center of AG suit
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) New York Attorney General Leticia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former President. , three of his children, and several Trump companies and employees alleges longstanding schemes to inflate the value of his enterprises to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurance companies. These schemes played out...
Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio
The Centene Corporation headquarters. Photo from Google Maps.Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant Centene defrauded that state’s Medicaid program, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State $166 million to release it from claims similar to those first alleged in Ohio in…
Youngkin official calls for redesign of mental health services
Smyth County News & Messenger (Marion, VA) Virginia's new Chief Transformation Officer's work so far has focused at speeding up unemployment insurance benefits and cutting waiting times at the DMV — and now he's looking at a redesign of the state's mental health services. In a report to Gov.
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums [masslive.com]
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
EDITORIAL: Medicaid expansion helped Maine see large drop in people without insurance [Bangor Daily News, Maine]
Sep. 22—The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Maine. had the largest drop in the percentage of people without health insurance in the country over the past two...
PA Supreme Court’s medical malpractice rule change will impact patients and health care
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Twenty years ago, medical malpractice insurance premiums across the commonwealth were skyrocketing. As a result, many doctors were discontinuing or reducing the number of high-risk procedures and surgeries they performed, and our state had difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians. Thankfully, this was able to be corrected through legislation. Unfortunately, now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wants to reinstitute rules that threaten health care accessibility and affordability, a decision with hefty consequences.
Five things to know about the NY AG's new lawsuit against Trump
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) (The Hill) – — New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday announced a civil lawsuit against former. and three of his adult children, alleging over a decade of fraud. The attorney general's lawsuit alleges that the former president's company falsely...
