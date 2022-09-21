ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Woman Arrested for Suspicion of DUI After Collision Injures Children

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after injuring three people, including a 15 year-old and a 3 year-old. The County Sheriff reports that Amber Coleman, a 27 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Highway 62 in Yucca Valley, on Sunday (September 18), when she rear-ended a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Avalon Ave.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
San Bernardino mother opens up on son's overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl

A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son's death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other. While Hafey woke up sick the next morning, Aguilar's parents found him unresponsive in their Apple Valley home, rushing him to a hospital where he remained on life support for 19 days...
Twentynine Palms Jr. High School on High Alert after Student Arrested on Suspicion of Making Criminal Threats

A threat of gun violence by a Twentynine Palms Junior High School student led to one arrest and school staff on high alert Tuesday (September 20) morning. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to a verbal threat of gun violence made by a student of the school on Monday night. They report that the threat was made by an unidentified 13 year-old male student of Twentynine Palms Junior High School, and investigators located the student at his home at around midnight. Deputies searched the residence and found no evidence of firearms. The unidentified juvenile was arrested on suspicion of Criminal Threats, and released to a responsible party.
These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after bomb threat.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department and a bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after a bomb threat on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
