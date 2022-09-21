Read full article on original website
2 Santa Ana men stole hundreds of gallons of gas from San Bernardino stations: police
Police arrested two Santa Ana men Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.
2 dead, several arrested at Nocturnal Wonderland festival: sheriff
Authorities confirmed Thursday that two people died, and police arrested several people at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested for Suspicion of DUI After Collision Injures Children
A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after injuring three people, including a 15 year-old and a 3 year-old. The County Sheriff reports that Amber Coleman, a 27 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Highway 62 in Yucca Valley, on Sunday (September 18), when she rear-ended a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Avalon Ave.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20; suspect is arrested
A 46-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 8 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred outside a business in...
Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism
The IE Voice/ and Black Voice News was there at the conclusion of a trial last month when an all-white jury found Black Lives Matter Inland Empire Chapter Member Donavan Caver guilty of vandalism. Caver was charged with vandalism for spraying the letters “FTP” in chalk on a planter wall...
Calif. mother, stepfather accused of abusing and neglecting 6-year-old son, killing him
BARSTOW, Calif. (TCD) -- A mother and stepfather were arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly suffered abuse and neglect over a long period of time. According to a news release from the Barstow Police Department, on Sept. 14, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
San Bernardino mother opens up on son's overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl
A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son's death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other. While Hafey woke up sick the next morning, Aguilar's parents found him unresponsive in their Apple Valley home, rushing him to a hospital where he remained on life support for 19 days...
NBC Los Angeles
Fire Burning Roughly 50 Acres in San Bernardino County
A roughly 50 acre fire is burning in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon. The fire, dubbed the Manzanita Fire, is burning near Highway 330 near Middle Passing Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. No further details were immediately available.
z1077fm.com
Twentynine Palms Jr. High School on High Alert after Student Arrested on Suspicion of Making Criminal Threats
A threat of gun violence by a Twentynine Palms Junior High School student led to one arrest and school staff on high alert Tuesday (September 20) morning. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to a verbal threat of gun violence made by a student of the school on Monday night. They report that the threat was made by an unidentified 13 year-old male student of Twentynine Palms Junior High School, and investigators located the student at his home at around midnight. Deputies searched the residence and found no evidence of firearms. The unidentified juvenile was arrested on suspicion of Criminal Threats, and released to a responsible party.
Multi-million Dollar Settlements and the Need for Government Accountability
I can hardly think of any job where–if you continuously failed to meet performance expectations or follow policy or continuously misused employer funds–you would not be subjected to some form of disciplinary action up to and including termination. The same does not appear to hold true however relative...
Barstow mom, stepfather facing murder charges in death of 6-year-old after long-term abuse
A Barstow couple is facing murder charges after their 6-year-old son died following a series of injuries he received at home over a period of time, police said Tuesday.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
paininthepass.info
High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after bomb threat.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department and a bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after a bomb threat on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Resident, Juanita Nixon Kelly, Celebrates Her 100th Birthday
Juanita Nixon Kelly, a 70-year resident of San Bernardino, California will celebrate her 100th birthday on October 3. She was born in Texas, Texarkana in 1922, raised in Oklahoma, then she moved to Los Angeles, California in 1937 at the age of 15, and later graduated from Jefferson High School in1940.
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
KTLA.com
‘She was always smiling’; community remembers Forest Falls mudslide victim
A beloved mother, grandmother, poet, author, and friend. Neighbors in Forest Falls are sharing their memories of Doris Jagiello, 62, who died when torrential rainfall caused a mudslide that overwhelmed this small mountain community in San Bernardino County last week. “She was always happy. She was always smiling. She was...
iecn.com
Lopez V. Seccombe Reenactment at Mitla Cafe brought forth the truths of Hispanics discriminative past in San Bernardino
On September 15th, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge John Pacheco coordinated a reenactment of the iconic Lopez V. Seccombe case, desegregating recreational facilities in San Bernardino in 1944. The case was brought forth after three Mexican-American boys between the ages of 13-16...
