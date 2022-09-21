Read full article on original website
Video: Frank Almaraz attends TWC’s 6th Annual Apprenticeship Texas Conferencea
MCALLEN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission is holding its first ever conference south of San Antonio. The two-day 6th Annual Apprenticeship Texas Conference wraps up Sept. 23 at the McAllen Convention Center. For the last five years the conference has been held at the River Walk in San Antonio.
Cheerleader Challenge: Brownsville Pace High School
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cheer team of the Brownsville James Pace Early High School showed its school spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville. On Friday morning the team showcased a special cheer for RGV viewers. Tonight the Pace Vikings will host the Donna North Chiefs at 7:30. Each week, a cheerleading squad will […]
Abbott praises STC’s apprenticeship programs
MCALLEN, Texas – In a guest column in the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Gov. Greg Abbott praised South Texas College’s efforts to promote apprenticeships and job opportunities for Rio Grande Valley residents. The column coincided with an STC graduation ceremony for 20 students who just completed...
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football Week 5
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fifth week of the high school football season. The undefeated PSJA North will face off against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats. This week will also feature a matchup between 4-0 Brownsville Porter and Roma, who are on a two-game win streak. […]
Ranking of nation’s Top 100 best tacos ignores Rio Grande Valley
When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There's no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.
Podcast: Texas Workforce Commission holds its first ever conference in RGV
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
It seems like there are winners all across the Lone Star State this week and possibly more coming on Saturday as college football will host the eyes and hearts of many from dawn to dusk.
Perez hopes to make impact on Island realty scene
A product of South Texas College and its Valley Scholars Program, Deisy Perez is leading successful careers as a real estate investor, actress and most recently, travel advisor. The 41-year-old Valley native has even recently ventured into the world of real estate marketing and sales and has targeted South Padre...
Randy Morales, Izaiah Bell lead Harlingen past Laredo United in 6A Texas high school football shootout (Photos)
The Cardinals' QB and star RB combined for eight touchdowns to power their team to a 56-49 win over Laredo United and help Harlingen stay undefeated
PSJA North topples Edinburg Vela 28-21 in battle of unbeaten RGV football teams (Photos)
Led by four rushing touchdowns offensively, PSJA North beat Vela to remain undefeated and snapped the SaberCats' 22-game winning streak against Rio Grande Valley teams
Sep. 22 HS Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from a handful of high school football games on Thursday, Sep. 22. In one of the key matchups, PSJA North handed Vela it’s first loss of the season as the Raiders edged the SaberCats 28-21 in District 15-5A Division I play. Final scores: PSJA North 28, Vela 21 Edinburg North […]
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS
Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
Pet of the Week: Puppy
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Video: Mendez: Legislature should do more to attract, keep, Space industry in Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez says the Legislature could and should do more to help the Space industry stay and grow in Texas. The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service secured an exclusive video interview with Mendez at a recent news conference to promote a new partnership between his city, UT-Rio Grande Valley, and Cosmic Shielding.
Dallas Cowboys score a touchdown at the McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City officials announce McAllen International Airport as the designated South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. Known as America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys are partnering with McAllen to create year-round fan experiences to connect travelers flying nonstop to Dallas and away game destinations. “We...
Navy veteran with no next-of-kin to be buried in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Navy veteran with no next-of-kin will be buried Wednesday in Mission. Mark Joseph Griffin, a U.S. Navy Veteran Quartermaster Seaman Recruit, served from December 1973 to May 1975 and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Griffin died at 67 years old. The Texas General Land Office […]
Harlingen resident claims $20M Texas Lottery scratch ticket
A Harlingen resident claimed a $20 million ticket in a scratch ticket game, said the Texas Lottery on Wednesday.
