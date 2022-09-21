ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

PA Supreme Court’s medical malpractice rule change will impact patients and health care

Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Twenty years ago, medical malpractice insurance premiums across the commonwealth were skyrocketing. As a result, many doctors were discontinuing or reducing the number of high-risk procedures and surgeries they performed, and our state had difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians. Thankfully, this was able to be corrected through legislation. Unfortunately, now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wants to reinstitute rules that threaten health care accessibility and affordability, a decision with hefty consequences.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Investigators at University of Southern Florida Describe Findings in Managed Care (Factors Associated With Medicaid Participation Among Infants Born With Birth Defects In Texas, 2010-2014): Managed Care

-- Researchers detail new data in Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Birth defects are major contributors to healthcare resource use, disability, and mortality, particularly during the perinatal period. As the nation’s public insurance program for low-income individuals, Medicaid funds a large proportion of healthcare costs associated with birth defects.”
TEXAS STATE
Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio

The Centene Corporation headquarters. Photo from Google Maps.Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant Centene defrauded that state’s Medicaid program, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State $166 million to release it from claims similar to those first alleged in Ohio in…
TEXAS STATE
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
How much of your dental insurance premium goes in your mouth?

Milford Daily News, The (MA) "We encourage voters across Massachusetts to vote YES on Question 2 to improve access to quality dental care and better dental benefits." voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot: Question 1 deals with taxing high-income earners, Question 2 with dental insurance, Question 3 with liquor licensing laws and Question 4 with who is allowed to apply for a.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus City Council looking at $20 minimum wage for some workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As interest rates rise for the third month in a row, the City of Columbus is looking at different ways to put more money in some workers' pockets. The council is looking at raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for future companies looking to come to the city to receive tax incentives.
COLUMBUS, OH
Woes of possible recession persist

CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
BUSINESS
Consumer Watchdog Calls on Insurance Commissioner Lara to Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations to Stop the Practice Industrywide

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
