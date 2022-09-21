Read full article on original website
Bill eliminating patient costs for certain cancer tests, screenings clears Pa. Senate committee
HARRISBURG — Separate bills that would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for certain genetic testing and supplemental breast cancer screenings moved through the. committee on Banking & Insurance this week and are in line for a potential vote by the upper house of the. General Assembly. . Both the. House and...
PA Supreme Court’s medical malpractice rule change will impact patients and health care
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Twenty years ago, medical malpractice insurance premiums across the commonwealth were skyrocketing. As a result, many doctors were discontinuing or reducing the number of high-risk procedures and surgeries they performed, and our state had difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians. Thankfully, this was able to be corrected through legislation. Unfortunately, now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wants to reinstitute rules that threaten health care accessibility and affordability, a decision with hefty consequences.
Youngkin official calls for redesign of mental health services
Smyth County News & Messenger (Marion, VA) Virginia's new Chief Transformation Officer's work so far has focused at speeding up unemployment insurance benefits and cutting waiting times at the DMV — and now he's looking at a redesign of the state's mental health services. In a report to Gov.
Investigators at University of Southern Florida Describe Findings in Managed Care (Factors Associated With Medicaid Participation Among Infants Born With Birth Defects In Texas, 2010-2014): Managed Care
-- Researchers detail new data in Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Birth defects are major contributors to healthcare resource use, disability, and mortality, particularly during the perinatal period. As the nation’s public insurance program for low-income individuals, Medicaid funds a large proportion of healthcare costs associated with birth defects.”
Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio
The Centene Corporation headquarters. Photo from Google Maps.Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant Centene defrauded that state’s Medicaid program, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State $166 million to release it from claims similar to those first alleged in Ohio in…
wosu.org
Central Ohio workers are quitting and reshuffling as employers still struggle to fill openings
The Great Resignation has shifted to the Great Reshuffling leaving many employers scrambling to find help. Corey Webb owns Ritzy's, a Clintonville restaurant specializing in hamburgers, fries and shakes. He says for now business is good and humming right along. But it hasn't been easy. “So normally what we would...
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
How much of your dental insurance premium goes in your mouth?
Milford Daily News, The (MA) "We encourage voters across Massachusetts to vote YES on Question 2 to improve access to quality dental care and better dental benefits." voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot: Question 1 deals with taxing high-income earners, Question 2 with dental insurance, Question 3 with liquor licensing laws and Question 4 with who is allowed to apply for a.
Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers , an internal medicine physician in. , got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have...
EDITORIAL: Medicaid expansion helped Maine see large drop in people without insurance [Bangor Daily News, Maine]
Sep. 22—The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Maine. had the largest drop in the percentage of people without health insurance in the country over the past two...
Columbus City Council looking at $20 minimum wage for some workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As interest rates rise for the third month in a row, the City of Columbus is looking at different ways to put more money in some workers' pockets. The council is looking at raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for future companies looking to come to the city to receive tax incentives.
Woes of possible recession persist
CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ central Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
Consumer Watchdog Calls on Insurance Commissioner Lara to Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations to Stop the Practice Industrywide
LOS ANGELES , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
‘Public nuisance’ Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County […]
