With winter around the corner,it’s time to wave goodbye to the luxury of drying our clothes outside. And with the rising cost of living, we also might want to bid farewell to our usual tendencies of chucking a fresh load into the tumble dryer, owing to soaring energy prices. But what’s the solution? Enter: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.26 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated dryer is a far more energy effiicent way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO