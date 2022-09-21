ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine

A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarborough, ME
Accidents
City
Calhoun, GA
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Scarborough, ME
Scarborough, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Calhoun, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Medical Center#911#Accident#Scarborough Police
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDEF

Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County jurors' cars target of break-ins

ATLANTA - Car crooks hit nearly a dozen cars Wednesday in the middle of the day at a Fulton County staff and juror parking lot. Many of the victims, potential Fulton County jurors, were stuck in the courthouse doing their civic duty. "I've never had a problem at that lot,"...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thecomeback.com

Medical emergency leads to death at flag football game

Tragedy struck at a Georgia school as a high school student died as a result of a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report from CBS46, the student was a member of the senior class at Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy