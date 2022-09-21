Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia woman dies after falling from cliff in Maine when fence breaks
A Georgia woman is dead after falling from a cliffside in Scarborough, Maine, WMTW reports. Police say Romona Gowens, 54, fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Gowens was from Calhoun in Gordon County. The effort to reach Gowens was challenging, investigators explained to local...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine
A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing his father in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man, who’s suspected of killing his father at a Panama City Beach home overnight, is behind bars. Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found shot and killed in his home in the Treasure Palm neighborhood Thursday morning. His mother found him around 8 a.m. and called 911. Deputies […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old, 13-year-old killed in Paulding County fire
Two teenagers were killed Friday afternoon in a Paulding County house fire, officials said....
Georgia woman dies after 30-foot fall off Scarborough cliff
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Communications Center received a report of a woman who fell about 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough's Prouts Neck around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke. The woman was identified as Romona Gowens,...
fox5atlanta.com
Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
Wife of man left on ventilator after beating at Roswell park says she thinks attack was random
ROSWELL, Ga. — More than a week after an attack at a city park, a Roswell man is still in the hospital — still too injured to talk to detectives. Matt Donald was found lying in a pool of blood. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach broke the story and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County jurors' cars target of break-ins
ATLANTA - Car crooks hit nearly a dozen cars Wednesday in the middle of the day at a Fulton County staff and juror parking lot. Many of the victims, potential Fulton County jurors, were stuck in the courthouse doing their civic duty. "I've never had a problem at that lot,"...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman tricked out of $10K with gambling scam in Perimeter Mall parking lot
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have a warning for shoppers after they say a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars at Perimeter Mall. The victim claims she was approached by an unknown woman in the parking lot of the mall who convinced her to play a card game for money.
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin. Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for assaulting woman in Fulton County courthouse bathroom, sheriff says
ATLANTA - Deputies in Fulton County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at the Fulton County courthouse on Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Labat said the attack happened in a women's restroom on the second floor of the courthouse. He said a man was "hiding" in the women's restroom and investigators found several bottles of alcohol.
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
thecomeback.com
Medical emergency leads to death at flag football game
Tragedy struck at a Georgia school as a high school student died as a result of a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report from CBS46, the student was a member of the senior class at Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs.
Comments / 0