Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
The Verge
A utility company locked thousands of customers out of their smart thermostats in Colorado
Thousands of Colorado residents found themselves locked out of their smart thermostats during sweltering temperatures last week in an effort to prevent power demand from overwhelming the grid. About 22,000 Xcel customers lost control of their smart thermostats for hours on August 30th, Denver7 News reports. That led to backlash...
Energy companies say angry customers phone them on a daily basis to complain about soaring energy bills
Higher energy bills have led some customers to become aggressive, while others start crying on the phone, utilities association VKU told Reuters.
BBC
Warning millions will still need extra help with energy bills
Millions of households will still need extra help, despite a multi-billion government plan to ease the impact of higher energy bills, campaigners have warned. On Thursday, the government announced a plan to help households with their energy bills for two years. Businesses will be protected from steep energy price rises...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics
Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
‘World-first’ hydrogen project raises questions about its role in fuelling future homes
Project to power 300 Scottish homes with ‘green hydrogen’ hit by delays, leaving some to question whether it is still worthwhile
'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter
Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
maritime-executive.com
WasteFuel Technology Converts Municipal Solid Waste to E-Methanol Fuel
With the shipping industry moving toward the broader adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel supply and sourcing concerns remain. California-based start-up WateFuel, which counts Maersk and NetJets among its investors, has developed a new technology module for converting municipal solid waste into low-carbon fuels. According to the company, the technology can be built efficiently where waste is located and scale production efficiently and rapidly toward meeting the shipping industry’s growing demand for green methanol.
Nature.com
Solar and wind power data from the Chinese State Grid Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition
Accurate solar and wind generation forecasting along with high renewable energy penetration in power grids throughout the world are crucial to the days-ahead power scheduling of energy systems. It is difficult to precisely forecast on-site power generation due to the intermittency and fluctuation characteristics of solar and wind energy. Solar and wind generation data from on-site sources are beneficial for the development of data-driven forecasting models. In this paper, an open dataset consisting of data collected from on-site renewable energy stations, including six wind farms and eight solar stations in China, is provided. Over two years (2019"“2020), power generation and weather-related data were collected at 15-minute intervals. The dataset was used in the Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition hosted by the Chinese State Grid in 2021. The process of data collection, data processing, and potential applications are described. The use of this dataset is promising for the development of data-driven forecasting models for renewable energy generation and the optimization of electricity demand response (DR) programs for the power grid.
Heating and electric bills set to surge this winter: "There is a lot of pain"
Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland
The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
BBC
Warning over scam energy bill support messages
People are being warned to look out for fake emails and texts claiming to offer discounts on energy bills. A number of different scams have been circulating, including some that appear to be from the energy regulator Ofgem. The government has announced that a £400 energy bill discount will be...
BBC
Business energy prices to be cut by half expected levels
Energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by around half their expected level this winter under a huge government support package. The scheme will fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from 1 October, shielding businesses from crippling costs. Hospitals, schools and charities will also...
Pubs turn to CANDLELIGHT due to soaring energy costs: Landlords say they are switching off their lights during week to try and lower 'extortionate' electricity bills
The owners of two pubs have gone 'back in time' by switching off the lights and serving customers by candlelight to combat 'extortionate' energy bills. They slammed Liz Truss's energy bills announcement yesterday to half business costs as 'too little too late', as costs threaten to close pubs and businesses for good.
Whirlpool Aims 100% Renewable Electricity For US Operations
Whirlpool Corp WHR has entered into a second wind Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) to accelerate progress towards its commitment to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030. This latest agreement with ENGIE SA ENGIY ENGIE North America will represent 53 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy over 12 years. "This...
electrek.co
LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America
Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
