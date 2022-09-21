ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. King Introduces Bill on Primary Care Visits Without Application of Cost-Sharing Requirement

WASHINGTON , Sept. 23 -- Sen. Angus S. King Jr ., I-Maine, has introduced legislation (S. 4905) to "amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage to provide for 3 primary care visits and 3 behavioral health care visits without application of any cost-sharing requirement."
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. Jacobson: Farmers face many burdens; Unicam can lighten one

North Platte Telegraph, The (NE) Now that fall has arrived, the attention of ag producers has turned to harvest. Ranchers have completed their hay harvest and are preparing for the winter feeding season once the grazing season comes to a close. The areas of the Sandhills that got some good rainfall this summer should have enough hay production to allow those ranchers to meet their needs this winter and hopefully build their hay supplies for future years when rain is not as plentiful. Unfortunately, many did not receive necessary rainfall and may need to cull some of their cow herd to make available hay and grass supplies stretch if they are not able to find additional hay supplies.
FOXBusiness

Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action

A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
InsuranceNewsNet

The Fed's monetary malpractice will cost you

Daily Southtown (Chicago, IL) The goal of the latest interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve ? To avoid a deep recession "by acting with resolve now," according to Chairman. Jerome Powell. . But if history is any guide, this is a case of too little, too late. A century...
InsuranceNewsNet

The Fed’s rate hikes will hurt. That’s unavoidable.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by 0.75 percentage points, the fifth rate hike this year in the central bank's crusade to tame inflation. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said more increases are likely - and they will hurt, slowing growth and weakening the labor market. Unfortunately, there is no other good option.
InsuranceNewsNet

SmartConnect Chooses BrandMuscle for Brand Management to Help Customers Explore Health Insurance Options

Leading Medicare Enrollment Service Leverages BrandMuscle to Equip HR Clients With Co-Branded Marketing Materials to Help Employees Explore Medicare. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartConnect, a first-of-its-kind service specializing in connecting businesses to Medicare, has chosen. BrandMuscle. for their brand management needs. SmartConnect. offers Medicare enrollment services to companies of all sizes...
InsuranceNewsNet

