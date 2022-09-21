North Platte Telegraph, The (NE) Now that fall has arrived, the attention of ag producers has turned to harvest. Ranchers have completed their hay harvest and are preparing for the winter feeding season once the grazing season comes to a close. The areas of the Sandhills that got some good rainfall this summer should have enough hay production to allow those ranchers to meet their needs this winter and hopefully build their hay supplies for future years when rain is not as plentiful. Unfortunately, many did not receive necessary rainfall and may need to cull some of their cow herd to make available hay and grass supplies stretch if they are not able to find additional hay supplies.

