Inflation Reduction Act is good news for ACA Marketplace Health Insurance Consumers
Smoky Mountain Times (NC) The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is good news for senior citizens on Medicare and for consumers enrolled in Affordable Care Act health insurance through the Marketplace. For people who have their health insurance through the. Affordable Care Act Marketplace. , the lower premium rates that...
Who will benefit from prescription drug price regulation changes?
The Inflation Reduction Act, passed Aug. 12, includes a sweeping overhaul of prescription drug pricing regulation. Who will benefit from this and who will not? A panel of consultants from Manatt Health looked at the implications of new federal drug price regulation across the health care system during a recent webinar.
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
POLITICO
Financial fraud charges against Trump puts light on abusive tax scheme
A tax-gaming tactic that former President Donald Trump is accused of using to reap millions of dollars in fraudulent tax breaks has been in the crosshairs of the IRS and lawmakers for years. But progress on putting a stop to it has been halting, at best. A lawsuit that New...
Federal judge strikes down federal school mask and vaccine mandate for Head Start program
A federal judge in Louisiana on Wednesday struck down a federal school mask and vaccine mandate. U.S. District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty in Lafeyette, Louisiana ruled that the federal government cannot push a COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandate for Head Start program teachers, staff, and volunteers as well as all students and adults.
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.
No, traditional Medicare doesn't include non-medical benefits like grocery cards or gym memberships
WNEP-TV (Wilkes Barre, PA) The Medicare open enrollment period for 2022 is due to begin on Oct. 15 , and will run through. . Ads and commercials are already beginning to publicize Medicare plans, including those that claim to offer a. $900. grocery benefit and those that say they offer...
Sen. King Introduces Bill on Primary Care Visits Without Application of Cost-Sharing Requirement
WASHINGTON , Sept. 23 -- Sen. Angus S. King Jr ., I-Maine, has introduced legislation (S. 4905) to "amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage to provide for 3 primary care visits and 3 behavioral health care visits without application of any cost-sharing requirement."
Sen. Jacobson: Farmers face many burdens; Unicam can lighten one
North Platte Telegraph, The (NE) Now that fall has arrived, the attention of ag producers has turned to harvest. Ranchers have completed their hay harvest and are preparing for the winter feeding season once the grazing season comes to a close. The areas of the Sandhills that got some good rainfall this summer should have enough hay production to allow those ranchers to meet their needs this winter and hopefully build their hay supplies for future years when rain is not as plentiful. Unfortunately, many did not receive necessary rainfall and may need to cull some of their cow herd to make available hay and grass supplies stretch if they are not able to find additional hay supplies.
Judge outlines holes in DOJ suit to stop UnitedHealth deal
Federal regulators failed to show that UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of technology company. will likely hurt competition, a judge explained in a memo outlining his rejection of a lawsuit over the deal. The. U.S. Department of Justice. had sued in February to block the roughly. $8 billion. acquisition, with regulators...
FOXBusiness
Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action
A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
Republicans are keeping health care at arms length this election
Republicans are staying vague on health policy in the midterms. Republicans have spent plenty of elections promising to ditch Obamacare and overhaul the U.S. health-care system. Health care has repeatedly shown to be a toxic issue for Republicans. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
The Fed's monetary malpractice will cost you
Daily Southtown (Chicago, IL) The goal of the latest interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve ? To avoid a deep recession "by acting with resolve now," according to Chairman. Jerome Powell. . But if history is any guide, this is a case of too little, too late. A century...
The Fed’s rate hikes will hurt. That’s unavoidable.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by 0.75 percentage points, the fifth rate hike this year in the central bank's crusade to tame inflation. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said more increases are likely - and they will hurt, slowing growth and weakening the labor market. Unfortunately, there is no other good option.
SmartConnect Chooses BrandMuscle for Brand Management to Help Customers Explore Health Insurance Options
Leading Medicare Enrollment Service Leverages BrandMuscle to Equip HR Clients With Co-Branded Marketing Materials to Help Employees Explore Medicare. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartConnect, a first-of-its-kind service specializing in connecting businesses to Medicare, has chosen. BrandMuscle. for their brand management needs. SmartConnect. offers Medicare enrollment services to companies of all sizes...
Watchdog: U.S. potentially paid $45B in pandemic relief UI to fraudsters
A federal watchdog investigating the deployment of pandemic relief funds said fraudsters may have stolen tens of billions of dollars from the. by filing claims in multiple states and using the social security numbers of dead people. The department's inspector general,. Larry Turner. , announced Thursday that his office has...
After Platinum Health took control, workers at 2 hospitals fired
Columbia Daily Tribune (MO) The news,under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line:"Urgent Notice." workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann's wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend...
Novartis to take U.S. drug patent case to Supreme Court
ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Novartis AG (NOVN.S) plans to ask the U.S. Supreme court to uphold the validity of a patent it holds on the dosing regimen for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya after suffering a setback in a federal appeals court ruling, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
