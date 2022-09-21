Read full article on original website
Gas prices are on a record-breaking decline. Is this the last week that prices fall?
Gas prices have declined for 14 weeks straight, the longest streak since 2015.
Gas prices rise slightly after months of declines
The national average price of gasoline rose slightly Wednesday, ending a streak of months of decline after soaring to its highest levels ever over the summer. AAA reported the average gas price on Wednesday is $3.681 per gallon, up from Tuesday’s average of $3.674. Gas prices have consistently dropped since the average peaked above $5 per gallon in June.
Gasoline Prices Are Still Falling (But That May Change Soon)
Gasoline prices are on the longest downward streak since 2015, but the reprieve could soon be over. Gasoline prices have fallen for 14 consecutive weeks with the national average price of gasoline surpassing 2018’s record decline, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens
Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
Powell Predicts Housing Market Correction As Existing Home Sales Decline For Seventh Straight Month
The hot housing market that has sent average home prices to record highs in 2022 is likely headed for a correction, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Whether that leads to lower purchase costs for home buyers remains an open question. Find Out: Should You Still Buy a...
Home prices see biggest drop in 9 years, thanks to higher mortgage rates
The super-heated housing market is cooling off. Home prices have fallen about 6% since their peak in June. The pace of sales also fell for the 7th straight month.
U.S. Home Sales and Prices Fell in August as Mortgage Rates Rose
U.S. existing-home sales and prices fell in August from the prior month as mortgage rates climbed toward their highest level in 14 years. Sales of previously owned homes dropped 0.4% in August from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8 million, the weakest rate since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. August sales fell 19.9% from a year earlier.
More homebuilders lower prices as sentiment falls for ninth straight month
Homebuilder sentiment in September fell 3 points to 46 in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Anything below 50 is considered negative. Nearly a quarter of builders reported lowering prices as rates surged. Higher costs for land, labor and materials have made it harder for builders...
Mortgage rates rise to highest level since 2007 after latest Fed interest-rate hike
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped by more than a quarter-point this week to their highest level since 2007 as the Federal Reserve intensified its effort to tamp down decades-high inflation and cool the economy. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate climbed to 6.29%, from 6.02%...
U.S. home sales post seven straight monthly drop; house price growth slowing
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales dropped for the seventh straight month in August as affordability deteriorated further amid surging mortgage rates and stubbornly high house prices, though the pace of decline moderated from prior months.
