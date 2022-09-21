Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.

