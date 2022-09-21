ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Gas prices rise slightly after months of declines

The national average price of gasoline rose slightly Wednesday, ending a streak of months of decline after soaring to its highest levels ever over the summer. AAA reported the average gas price on Wednesday is $3.681 per gallon, up from Tuesday’s average of $3.674. Gas prices have consistently dropped since the average peaked above $5 per gallon in June.
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Still Falling (But That May Change Soon)

Gasoline prices are on the longest downward streak since 2015, but the reprieve could soon be over. Gasoline prices have fallen for 14 consecutive weeks with the national average price of gasoline surpassing 2018’s record decline, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
Axios

Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall

The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Sales and Prices Fell in August as Mortgage Rates Rose

U.S. existing-home sales and prices fell in August from the prior month as mortgage rates climbed toward their highest level in 14 years. Sales of previously owned homes dropped 0.4% in August from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8 million, the weakest rate since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. August sales fell 19.9% from a year earlier.
CNBC

More homebuilders lower prices as sentiment falls for ninth straight month

Homebuilder sentiment in September fell 3 points to 46 in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Anything below 50 is considered negative. Nearly a quarter of builders reported lowering prices as rates surged. Higher costs for land, labor and materials have made it harder for builders...
