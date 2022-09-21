Read full article on original website
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Scientists discovered a mineral that’s even stronger than diamond
Scientists have discovered a mineral stronger than a diamond called lonsdaleite. The mineral, which has been theorized about for years, was recently found in Africa after meteorites landed in the region. It’s also believed to exist on Earth in some form, though scientists are unsure how much is available on our planet.
Brevard beginning sandbag distribution on Merritt Island, more sites planned
Brevard County will be begin distribution of sandbags from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell Ellington Park, 577 Hall Road, Merritt Island. "Due to significant rain on north Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9, free sandbags will be available" to county residents, Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said. ...
