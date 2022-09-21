Court upholds 17 1/2-year sentence Pa. financial planner who defrauded clients

Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
freightwaves.com
Appellate court upholds ex-Roadrunner CFO’s conviction in $245M securities fraud scheme
A federal appellate court has upheld the conviction of ex-Roadrunner Transportation Systems CFO Peter Armbruster for his role in a securities and accounting fraud scheme that cost its shareholders $245 million. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ three-judge panel wrote in the opinion that there was “no reason to...
Ind. U.S. Attorney: Insurance Broker Charged in $4M Investment Fraud, Ponzi Scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A federal grand jury has charged Brian Simms , 44, of Lebanon, Indiana , with six counts of Wire Fraud. Simms was arrested yesterday and made his initial appearance in federal court in. Indianapolis. yesterday afternoon. According to court documents, Simms was a licensed insurance...
abovethelaw.com
Department Of Justice Seeks ~$7 Million In Back Taxes From Biglaw Partner And Family Member
The case was filed in the federal district court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. All told, the government is seeking $6.98 million in taxes, which they alleged includes unpaid taxes dating back to 2001. As detailed in the complaint:. According to the complaint, “Despite notice and demand for...
Ghislaine Maxwell is being sued by her attorneys' firm for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former confidante now serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking, is being sued for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees by a law firm representing her, according to court documents.
LAW・
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
47 charged in Minnesota in $240 mn Covid fraud scheme
Forty-seven people in the northern US state of Minnesota have been charged in connection with a $240 million Covid relief fraud scheme, officials said Tuesday. "Today's indictments describe an egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need in what amounts to the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.
Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
FOXBusiness
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
BBC
US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud
US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam
MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
Food scheme stole $250 million meant for low-income children in "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," feds say
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the...
POLITICO
Financial fraud charges against Trump puts light on abusive tax scheme
A tax-gaming tactic that former President Donald Trump is accused of using to reap millions of dollars in fraudulent tax breaks has been in the crosshairs of the IRS and lawmakers for years. But progress on putting a stop to it has been halting, at best. A lawsuit that New...
Man Sentenced to 9 Years In Prison For Global $50 Million Ponzi Scheme
A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in leading a global Ponzi scheme involving oversized tires. The case was primarily investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division. In an official release, the agency shared details of the case, which spanned "the country and world."
NY AG Letitia James files massive fraud lawsuit against Trump, his business, and his 3 eldest children
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office sued Trump, his children, and his business. "Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to further enrich himself and cheat the system," James' office said. James is seeking to permanently bar the Trumps from conducting business in New York and...
Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre
A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.
InsuranceNewsNet
