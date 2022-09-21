Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
Man indicted for 2021 bank robbery
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A man arrested for holding up a Floyd County bank last year has now been indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. Jeffrey Mullins, 62, of Hager Hill, was arrested following the robbery of the Community Trust Bank branch in Allen. Police said at the time...
WTVQ
Boyd County man pleads guilty to kidnapping
ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyd County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping a woman in May. According to Jonathan Smithers’ plea agreement, on May 1, Smithers assaulted a woman whom he was in a relationship with, and, while using a gun, forced the woman to accompany him to a store. There, he assaulted her with the gun and confined her to the vehicle they were in. Smithers then drove her to the Flatwoods area where he forced her to exit the vehicle, climb fences, trespass on private property and traverse random routes around the area for several hours.
thebigsandynews.com
Sentencing next week for former county attorney, wife
FRANKFORT — Sentencing is scheduled next week for former Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife, Joy, on federal wire fraud and theft charges. The Hogans are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Frankfort. The former county attorney and his wife,...
wklw.com
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges
Three people were recently arrested on various drug trafficking charges, after law enforcement received a tip about a large shipment of drugs coming into the area. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a tip about a shipment of drugs going to a residence in the Flat Gap area of Johnson Co. They would get a home search warrant for the home of 53 year-old Timothy Morman. When the Deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly discovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with a number of firearms. Deputies also found, what they called a “secret room” inside the house that was only accessible through a crawlspace in the bathroom. Deputies reported they located two women inside that “secret room”. They were identified as 25 years-old Tiffany Roberts of Pikeville and 30 year-old Sabre Napier of Wittensville. Timothy Morman was arrested and was charged with trafficking in meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as receiving stolen property. and Sabre Napier were both arrested and were charged with complicity to the drug trafficking charges. All three were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.
cartercountytimes.com
Picking a sheriff
The Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce continued their recent trend of inviting candidates for county wide office to speak during their last regular meeting, with incumbent Sheriff Jeff May (Republican) and challenger Eric Ross (Democrat) taking questions submitted by members of the community. Both candidates introduced themselves and gave a...
WSAZ
Pair arrested after two-state chase
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
Man wanted for stealing from Lavalette hardware store
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is wanted for stealing from a Lavalette hardware store. West Virginia State Police say that the man in the photo above stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from Kenny Queen Hardware on Friday, Sept. 16. Anyone with information should contact West Virginia State Police.
mountain-topmedia.com
Assisted living facility owners, DHHR say walkout forced residence out
UPDATE (12:07 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The owner of Grayson Assisted Living says that he took all the right steps in notifying the OHFLAC about his intent to close his facilities but that employees walked off the job on Thursday. The owner of Grayson Assisted Living, Kevin Grayson sent 13 News the following statement: […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
thelevisalazer.com
ARC’S FIRST PATIENT TELLS HER STORY; NOW A TOP OFFICER IN COMPANY
During the late 1990s’ coal boomed in Appalachia. Life was simple, miners made good money, and friends, along with neighbors, were like family. But, an unforeseen epidemic descended on the quite small towns of Eastern Kentucky. It’s a battle they still face today, addiction. “It robbed 13 years...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/21/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Travis Spradlin, 42, of South Shore, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for...
WSAZ
Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another man Monday, September 19. The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call Monday just after 6:40 p.m. about a shooting in Pike County. When troopers arrived at a home on Caney...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
wymt.com
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
cartercountytimes.com
Coroner candidates speak at Chamber
Candidates for Carter County Coroner, William Waddell (Democrat), and George Sparks (Republican), accepted an invitation from the Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce to take moderated questions from the public during the last regular meeting of the chamber. Waddell, who operates Globe Funeral Chapel near Olive Hill and Grayson Funeral Home...
WTVQ
Man dead after shooting in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 32-year-old man has died after a shooting in Pike County on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Caney Drive at about 6:42 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found a Flatwoods man, later identified as Ryan Hurst, who was fatally shot. Police say after an investigation, they believe Monroe Jackson, 56, and Hurst had an altercation and Jackson fatally shot Hurst.
wkms.org
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ polluted drinking water in this Ky. town. Residents say they didn’t know.
Nearly three years ago, state officials found toxic “forever chemicals” polluting the drinking water in the city of South Shore at higher concentrations than anywhere else in Kentucky. The state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet warned South Shore Mayor Cheryl Moore and began regularly testing the city’s water and...
WSAZ
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
