Three people were recently arrested on various drug trafficking charges, after law enforcement received a tip about a large shipment of drugs coming into the area. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a tip about a shipment of drugs going to a residence in the Flat Gap area of Johnson Co. They would get a home search warrant for the home of 53 year-old Timothy Morman. When the Deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly discovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with a number of firearms. Deputies also found, what they called a “secret room” inside the house that was only accessible through a crawlspace in the bathroom. Deputies reported they located two women inside that “secret room”. They were identified as 25 years-old Tiffany Roberts of Pikeville and 30 year-old Sabre Napier of Wittensville. Timothy Morman was arrested and was charged with trafficking in meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as receiving stolen property. and Sabre Napier were both arrested and were charged with complicity to the drug trafficking charges. All three were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO