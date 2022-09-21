Three members of the Knoxville Volleyball Squad are ranked either in the state overall or in class 4A amount statistical categories. Brittany Bacorn has racked up 187 kills this season good enough for 2nd overall in class 4A. Ella Breazeale has amassed 31 blocks which is 17th in class 4A and Melanie Sullivan is 8th in class 4A with 34 ace serves, ten of those came in Tuesday night’s three set sweep over Clarke. Breazeale tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she knows it is a big responsibility to have gone from a younger player looking up to players that have now graduated to being the player that is looked upon for leadership.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO