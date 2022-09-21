Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Football Team Travels to S-K Tonight
The two preseason favorites in class 1A District 6 square off tonight when Pella Christian (4-0, 1-0) travels east to take on Sigourney-Keota (2-2, 1-0). The Cobras handed P.C. its only loss of the regular season last year, 20-13, but it’s now a much different Sigourney-Keota team personnel wise.
Indianola Cross Country Squads, Girls Swimming, and Volleyball in Action in Busy Thursday, Football Travels to Perry Tonight
Indianola Football Hosts Perry to Begin District Play. The Indianola football team heads to Perry tonight to begin class 4A District 5 play against the Bluejays. The Indians are coming in after suffering their first loss of the season on the road to Lewis Central, and will be facing a Perry team that earned their first win since 2017 last week against Des Moines Hoover. Head coach Eric Kluver says the Indians can’t overlook the Bluejays, either on the field or by thinking about next week, they need to focus on themselves and what they need to do.
Football Friday Night Profile – Week Five – Pella’s CJ Shetterly
While it may seem like dire straits in the Tulip City for the green and white of Pella, there’s still time, and hope, that there are special moments to be had in 2022. Andrew Schneider highlights one of the playmakers trying to jump start a district season playoff run from the Dutch, on this week’s player profile of Dutch wideout CJ Shetterly.
Norwalk hosts Boone on Homecoming night
It’s Homecoming in Norwalk tonight as the 9th-ranked Warrior football team takes on winless Boone in a Class 4A, District 5 opener at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3), with pregame coverage starting at approximately 6:30. The audio from KNIA3 will also be available on the Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube video stream.
Simpson Sports Wednesday Recap
The Simpson Storm women’s volleyball team evened up their American Rivers Conference record with a 3-0 win over Luther Wednesday, while the men’s soccer squad blanked St. Mary’s for a 1-0 victory. The Storm volleyball squad edged out a narrow 25-23 victory in the first set, then...
Knoxville Volleyball Sweeps Clarke, Panther Runners Compete At Newton
Aggressive serving and front line play were on point for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad Tuesday night against Clarke in the Panthers 25-11 25-13, and 25-15 sweep of the Indians. After a back and forth 1st set in the opening ten points, the Panthers went on a 13-2 run to take control and eventually coast to a win. Sets two and three were nearly as dominant as Clarke had no answer for Knoxville’s front row of Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale. Senior Libero Emma Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a good combination of offense and defense that keyed the win.
Indianola Boys Golf Places 6th at Southeast Polk
The Indianola boys golf team traveled to Copper Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Hill Wednesday, earning a 6th place finish in the Southeast Polk Invite. Jackson Overton paced the squad shooting a 74 to place 3rd, Willy Nelson shot a 78 to earna 13th place finish, Jackson Buchanan carded an 83, and Preston Bily and Graham Hilton each shot an 85. Head coach Anthony Gallagher said as the team continues to get more reps each meet, they want to continually get better and peak at the state qualifier.
Competition Among Teammates Pushing Eagles Girls Cross Country to New Heights
Five years ago, Pella Christian head cross country coach Mike Buchheit barely had enough runners to fill out a full seven-person team in meets. That is not the case nowadays, as not only do the Eagles have enough runners for two full squads, but the team is also seeing better results on the course than ever before.
Pella Hosting Annual Marching Dutch Invitational
High school marching bands from across the state are coming to Pella for competition this weekend. The Pella High School Band Department is hosting the annual Marching Dutch Invitational at the Pella High School Stadium on Saturday at 4:00pm. Pella Christian, PCM, and Knoxville are among the local bands performing, and the Marching Dutch close the evening in exhibition. Pella Drum Major Elisabeth Pumphrey is looking forward to seeing the variety of performances from ensembles of all sizes. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children five and under, and gates open at 4:15 p.m.
Pleasantville Volleyball Sweeps Madrid; Cross Country Meet at EBF Postponed
The Pleasantville volleyball team went on the road to Madrid Tuesday and walked away with a sweep, while the cross country teams meet at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was postponed due to excessive heat. The Trojans volleyball team cruised the win the first set, downing the Tigers 25-11. The second and third sets...
Norwalk’s Mauro wins girls race at Newton; Dehmer gets 500th dig in Warrior VB sweep
Breelie Mauro’s first-place finish in cross country and Grace Dehmer’s 500th career volleyball dig highlighted a successful Tuesday for Norwalk Community athletics. The Warrior cross country teams both placed second on a hot afternoon at the Steve McDermott Newton Cardinal Invite at Maytag Park. Then on Tuesday night, the Warrior volleyball team improved to 4-0 in the Little Hawkeye Conference with a 3-0 sweep of Grinnell.
Simpson Golf Competes at Fall Invite
The Simpson men’s golf team grabbed second place as a team, while the women checked in at seventh at the annual Simpson Fall Invite at Indianola Country Club, Wednesday. Blake Perrin was the low man for the Storm, carding a 74, good for a tie for third, while Isaac Roe ended up in a six-way tie for fifth, shooting a season-best 76. On the women’s side, Madeline Streicher led the squad once again, shooting a 90 to come in a tie for 22nd, and Madison Wardlow came in just one shot back of Streicher, shooting a 91 to tie for 27th.
Twin Cedars Splits BGC Triangular At Lamoni
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad split two matches at Lamoni in a Bluegrass Conference triangular. The Sabers fell to the host Demons in two sets 25-17 and 25-20. Rylee Dunkin had 13 assists and 11 digs, Kenzyn Roberts led with 15 digs while Sophie Lyle and Katra Sterner had five kills each. In match two, the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 25-10 and 25-5. Kisha Reed had six kills while Jillian French filled the stat sheet with five kills, six digs, and five service aces. Roberts had 11 digs. Twin Cedars is 6-7 on the season and will travel to Moulton-Udell on Thursday.
Knoxville Volleyball Players Ranked Among State’s Best
Three members of the Knoxville Volleyball Squad are ranked either in the state overall or in class 4A amount statistical categories. Brittany Bacorn has racked up 187 kills this season good enough for 2nd overall in class 4A. Ella Breazeale has amassed 31 blocks which is 17th in class 4A and Melanie Sullivan is 8th in class 4A with 34 ace serves, ten of those came in Tuesday night’s three set sweep over Clarke. Breazeale tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she knows it is a big responsibility to have gone from a younger player looking up to players that have now graduated to being the player that is looked upon for leadership.
Pella Homecoming Celebrations Continue Through Saturday
Pella High School invites the community to celebrate several home events remaining this weekend for homecoming. The Dutch football team hosts Newton, with freshman competition starting at 4:45 Friday afternoon, followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m. — a game that will feature four of the current homecoming court members, including King Kenson Fuller, who is excited to see a big crowd.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Cross Country Girls – September 21st, 2022
The Pella Christian girls cross country team continued their fantastic season over the last week, winning the Lynnville-Sully meet, and nearly winning the PCM meet. Junior Jaclyn Holmes and freshman Bailey Vos have been leading the way for the Eagles and they join the Radio Sports Page to talk about their recent success among other things.
Indianola High School Homecoming Game Next Friday
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is next Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade lineup starts at 6pm.
Indianola Boys Golf Travels to Copper Creek Golf Course
The Indianola boys golf team heads to Pleasant Hill today to the Copper Creek Golf Course to compete in a meet featuring some of the top powers across the state. The Indians are fresh off of a win at their home meet in the Steve Spray Invitational on Monday where they featured several top finishes, and senior Preston Bily thinks they can compete among the perennial powers of class 4A with the depth of their team and their ability to continue to improve everyday. Action starts today at 9am.
Simpson College Hosting Concert Next Friday
The Simpson College Music Department has announced the establishment of a new annual recital series that will showcase professional musicians across the state and who have a connection to Iowa beginning next week. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature Linda Swanson on the violin accompanied by Dr. Jin Park on the piano, and the inspiration for the concert came from a recent performance, and the desire to bring in talented musicians that people of all ages can enjoy.
Race to End AHC Returns October 2nd
A Pella family is once again rallying community support for a rare neurological disease impacting their own daughter and others across the country. Stephen Henderson says the Race to End AHC returns to Pella Christian High School on Sunday, October 2nd. His daughter Estella is a preschool student at Madison Elementary, and according to Henderson, suffers from random episodes of paralysis in different parts of her body and sharp pain that can last for minutes, hours, or days, with no effective treatment available.
