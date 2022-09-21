ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
Jeopardy! Allows a Rare Correction Midshow, Sparking Confusion and Accusations from Fans

The champion–turned–host of Jeopardy! breezed by a controversial self-correction by reigning winner Luigi de Guzman on Wednesday's episode This Jeopardy! host has found himself in fans' sights after a controversial ruling in his first week on the job. Who is Ken Jennings? Just days after the newly appointed co-host kicked off season 39, his rulings (or lack thereof) have come under scrutiny. Jennings, 48, allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to casually correct an answer on Wednesday's episode. De Guzman was first to answer a question under the "Cons" category....
