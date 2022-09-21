Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Man painted vulgar message on Washington Monument, officials say. He’s been arrested
“A week of sunlight will also help return the monument to its usual impressive state,” the NPS stated.
Indiana man charged after Washington Monument in DC vandalized with red paint
BALTIMORE -- An Indiana man is accused of vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. with red paint overnight, United States Park Police said. Shaun Ray Deaton, a 44-year-old from Bloomington, Ind., is charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism. Deaton is accused of splashing red paint and writing a profane message on the monument, police said. Construction started in 1848, using Texas marble from Thomas Symington's Beaver Dam quarry in Baltimore County. After funding issues and other days, the project halted at 1856, with the monument standing at 176 feet.Following the outbreak of the Civil War and the ensuing Reconstruction period, funding was appropriated to complete the monument in 1876, the country's centennial.Construction resumed and marble was then sourced from Hugh Sisson, who owned a nearby quarry in Baltimore County.The obelisk was dedicated in 1885, and is named for George Washington, the country's first president.Police said National Park Service Conservators have begun the work to remove the paint.
AOC suggests Texas Gov. Abbott should retire after transporting migrants to Washington DC
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should retire after he orchestrated the transportation of dozens of migrants to Washington, D.C. The New York Democrat, who was also the recipient of migrants after Abbott bused some to her state from Texas last month,...
WATCH: DC mayor says her city cannot handle migrants because 'we're not Texas'
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser says her city does not have the "infrastructure" to handle the sudden influx of immigration because it is not a "border town" or state.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Atlanta wants to build a massive police training facility in a forest. Neighbors are fighting to stop it
When Ram moved to the Boulder Walk neighborhood just southeast of Atlanta five years ago, it felt like finding a hidden gem: It was a diverse, affordable and family-friendly community just steps away from the local high school, bordering a forest but still a short drive from the big city; perfect for her family of five.
Operation Warm hosts coat giveaway at Patrick Elementary
CANTON − Earlier this week, nearly all of the 321 students at Stephanie Rushin Patrick Elementary were outfitted with new winter coats at no cost, courtesy of Operation Warm. Operation Warm is a nationwide children's charity based in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia. ...
White House and Delaware prepare for migrants from Texas
The flights are believed to be facilitated by Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last week transported about 50 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.
WALA-TV FOX10
Playground Project: Renovating former YWCA in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new FOX10 Playground Project for 2022 is part of a larger effort to renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville and create a new community center. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
