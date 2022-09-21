ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Students learn about conservation in two-day camp

More than 500 students from the Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about several environmental topics through a variety of partners.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Education
Kingsport, TN
Government
Kingsport Times-News

Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett is to share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi tops East behind Edwards' mammoth performance

ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 343 yards on 33 carries and scored a single-game school-record seven touchdowns to rally Unicoi County for a 56-35 win over Sullivan East at Gentry Stadium on Friday night. Edwards scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards....
UNICOI, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus Elementary#Linus K12
Herald and Tribune

Reeves continues to question election

Though the next election in Washington County isn’t until November, the results from the most recent vote in August are still up in the air for one former candidate. In a close mayoral race, James Reeves was defeated by Joe Grandy on August 4 by 1.29% of the votes – but Reeves is still saying that the numbers are not accurate.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Terry Parks Church

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
BUTLER, TN
WJHL

New mural going up in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory

KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin finishes Tri-Cities tour

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee facing Bill Lee in November for Tennessee governor, finished a four-day campaign in East Tennessee Tuesday. Martin made 11 stops along several Tri-Cities communities ahead of the general election in just seven weeks. Martin, a newcomer to politics, will face Republican incumbent Bill Lee, who […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee calls for investigation into Vanderbilt transgender clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy