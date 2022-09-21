ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Steven Mitchell
2d ago

This is so bogus. Our government is trying to bribe states into doing so because they know their revenue from gas taxes will be hit hard. I can see long lines at the recharging stations on our interstates, great idea right?! Talk about commerce coming to a halt! We need oil plain and simple. We need gas driven vehicles plain and simple. Lithium in batteries are toxic and polluters to manufacture for these electric vehicles.

ron
2d ago

Millions in tax payer money to put up charging stations so the electric companies can charge you an inflated rate to use .

black leftist maggots Africa is calling
2d ago

Stop wasting taxpayers money on this "green nonsense" crap. Instead lower our taxes...we are paying high electricity bills already thanks to Biden hyperinflation and wait until they plug in all the cars!!! hahaha...imbeciles are making these dumb decision. We dont want it!!!

13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
AGRICULTURE
Augusta Free Press

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to get bulletproof windows

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is set to receive bulletproof windows. Plans for the install are already underway. The fortifications are recommended as part of a security audit at the Capitol Square Complex. Since it is a security issue, the details, including cost, are limited. “I am...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Child ID program introduced

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
BLACKSBURG, VA
630 WMAL

Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE

