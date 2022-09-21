This is so bogus. Our government is trying to bribe states into doing so because they know their revenue from gas taxes will be hit hard. I can see long lines at the recharging stations on our interstates, great idea right?! Talk about commerce coming to a halt! We need oil plain and simple. We need gas driven vehicles plain and simple. Lithium in batteries are toxic and polluters to manufacture for these electric vehicles.
Millions in tax payer money to put up charging stations so the electric companies can charge you an inflated rate to use .
Stop wasting taxpayers money on this "green nonsense" crap. Instead lower our taxes...we are paying high electricity bills already thanks to Biden hyperinflation and wait until they plug in all the cars!!! hahaha...imbeciles are making these dumb decision. We dont want it!!!
