You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner spends more time with his or her pet than he or she does with you. So, what do you do if your partner spends more time with his or her pet than with you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

25 DAYS AGO