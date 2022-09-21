Read full article on original website
Pine Knoll Shores bans ocean swimming because of offshore Hurricane Fiona
PINE KNOLL SHORES — The central Bogue Banks town of Pine Knoll Shores has banned ocean swimming, possibly into the weekend, as Hurricane Fiona passes well offshore but sends large, long-period swells ashore and creates conditions for dangerous rip currents. “The surf conditions are exceptionally hazardous at present,” Town...
Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson, Nikki and Lockwood Phillips, and awards the regional volunteer of the year Nancy Ustach
On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
Cherry Point to close waterways during sudden crisis training exercise Oct. 11
CHERRY POINT — Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point will conduct a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours. However, local residents and boaters should be aware that the federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock creeks and the Neuse River will be closed to the public. Residents can expect to see heightened activity by military personnel, civilian law enforcement and first responders on the surrounding waterways.
