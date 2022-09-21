ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson, Nikki and Lockwood Phillips, and awards the regional volunteer of the year Nancy Ustach

On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
Cherry Point to close waterways during sudden crisis training exercise Oct. 11

CHERRY POINT — Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point will conduct a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours. However, local residents and boaters should be aware that the federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock creeks and the Neuse River will be closed to the public. Residents can expect to see heightened activity by military personnel, civilian law enforcement and first responders on the surrounding waterways.
