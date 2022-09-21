CHERRY POINT — Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point will conduct a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours. However, local residents and boaters should be aware that the federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock creeks and the Neuse River will be closed to the public. Residents can expect to see heightened activity by military personnel, civilian law enforcement and first responders on the surrounding waterways.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO