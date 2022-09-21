Kayla, a junior from Millsboro and Sussex Tech, played a major role in Lynchburg's 3-0 field hockey week that featured a 2-0 upset of nationally third-ranked Johns Hopkins. Brady spent all 180 minutes guarding the cage, registering 21 total saves and a .913 save percentage. She opened with three saves in a 2-1 victory at Stevenson University. She was spectacular in Lynchburg's 2-0 victory over JHU, stopping a career-high 16 shots in the unexpected shutout. She was particularly busy in the first quarter, making six saves as the Blue Jays peppered 10 shots. Brady closed her week with two more saves in a 2-1 victory over Dickinson College. Kayla is second in the ODAC in saves with 44 and save percentage (.830). Kayla just received the NFHCA Division III Defensive Player of the Week honor.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO