Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Perfect Places to Picnic in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Three Safe Places to Walk in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Chinese Restaurants in Pocomoke City, MD: Sushi, Dumplings, Soup, and MoreKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Related
prepbaseballreport.com
VA/DC Rankings Riser Spotlight: Michael Harpster
Harpster threw one of the best games in the Mid-Atlantic last spring and his strong performances carried over into the summer. See more on the electric right hander below.
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Senior State Games: West/South Preview
Fall is here and that means we at PBR Florida are back to State Games season. Kicking things off this weekend, we have the 2022 Senior State Games. The event will take place September 24-25 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. The event will feature top committed and uncommitted 2023s from around the state repping their region in Florida. The event will feature 2 separate showcases and 2 games on Saturday and 4 games Sunday. After all the games are over, the winning region will all win a pair of Blenders Sunglasses.
starpublications.online
Seaford football team improves to 3-0 with win over Southern High School
The Seaford Blue Jays football team improved to 3-0 this season with a 42-10 win over Southern High School last Friday at Bob Dowd Stadium in Seaford. Junior Jazonte Levan ran 239 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns while Nehemiah Kane had eight carries and 68 yards. Careen Bolden threw for 210 yards and caught a touchdown pass, Aviyon Matthews pulled in six catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns and had one touchdown pass, and Seaford recovered four fumbles. After the game quarterback Careen Bolden said, “We are having a lot of fun and we’re so much better than year.”
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Sept. 23
Kayla, a junior from Millsboro and Sussex Tech, played a major role in Lynchburg's 3-0 field hockey week that featured a 2-0 upset of nationally third-ranked Johns Hopkins. Brady spent all 180 minutes guarding the cage, registering 21 total saves and a .913 save percentage. She opened with three saves in a 2-1 victory at Stevenson University. She was spectacular in Lynchburg's 2-0 victory over JHU, stopping a career-high 16 shots in the unexpected shutout. She was particularly busy in the first quarter, making six saves as the Blue Jays peppered 10 shots. Brady closed her week with two more saves in a 2-1 victory over Dickinson College. Kayla is second in the ODAC in saves with 44 and save percentage (.830). Kayla just received the NFHCA Division III Defensive Player of the Week honor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Delmar makes a statement against Bucs
DELMAR, Del. – After a slow start the Delmar Wildcats showed signs of life in their 35-7 win over Milford. Delmar and Milford traded touchdowns to begin the game, but following a lost fumble on a second quarter kickoff return, Milford withered away. The Wildcats (1-2) travels to play...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
Record 393 pound swordfish reeled in off Ocean City Coast
There's a new swordfish record in Maryland, and it belongs to 38-year-old Jeff Jacobs, of Calvert County.
foxbaltimore.com
Tropical Depression Nine threatens Florida before potentially heading towards Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE Sept 24 - Tropical storm Ian to become major hurricane and threaten Florida first. Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to threaten Florida first and then potentially head towards Maryland next weekend. The system is currently traveling west-northwest and battling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
prepbaseballreport.com
PBRT Maryland Open Preview
This weekend, 26 teams across the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, DC, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will make their way to Salisbury, Maryland to participate in this year's PBRT Maryland Fall Open. Below, we highlight key players from each team between the two class divisions.
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD
Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
organicspamagazine.com
Where to Go Next? Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland
Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm where leaves rustling in the wind and the water's constant flow are the only things competing for your attention. Welcome to Inn at Perry Cabin, St Michaels, the premier resort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Set just off the Chesapeake...
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalpalate.com
Smith Island Cake Gets an Update
Bas Rouge’s chief dessert creator and baker Melissa Weller is serving up a European inspired take on the Maryland classic Smith Island Cake. Only one state can boast a ten layered treat as its official dessert. In Maryland, where comforts like shortbread cookies and peach dumplings abound, Smith Island cake reigns supreme. The combination of yellow cake and chocolate icing creates a perfect balance of sweet, and its notable height caters to a crowd.
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware
DOVER, Del (CBS) -- Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware. Thousands of music lovers are expected at the four-day camping event.Thursday night's headliner is Halsey.Other artists taking part include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean.Tickets to the festival are still available.
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
WMDT.com
Somerset TOY receives new car
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Somerset County Teacher of the Year Jennifer Carey was recently gifted a new car to drive for the 2022-23 school year from Hertrich Chevy-Buick of Pocomoke. Carey will hold onto the car for one school year and will only be responsible for fuel costs. We...
WBOC
Surfers Excited but Cautious About Big Waves
A high surf and high rip current advisory could make surfing in Ocean City risky. The advisory will go into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd, and will last until 8:00 p.m.
WBOC
Strong Fall Cold Front Coming
Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Mostly clear and more humid. Low 68°. Wind: S 4-12 mph. Thursday: Warm and more humid. Scattered showers, and breezy PM. High 84°. Wind: SW/NW 8-17 mph. Thursday Night: Clearing early, windy...
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
Comments / 0