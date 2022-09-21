Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom moved to Southern California zoo
OAKLAND -- A young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom as a cub earlier this year has grown enough both in size and health to be moved to a Southern California zoo.Given the name Sage, the young Puma captured the hearts of the staff at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital along with another cub named Rose.The pair bonded at the zoo and grew into young lions until the bittersweet moment this week when officials decided they were strong enough and had developed the survivor skills to be released.They have been transported to the Living Desert Zoo near Palm Desert.It's...
Toddler struck by car outside Mountain View Library
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A toddler was riding a training bicycle on a sidewalk outside Mountain View Library when a vehicle struck the toddler and his father. The accident happened at 11:10 a.m. Friday. “The toddler and the father approached the driveway on the south side of the building when a driver in a […]
Suspect who fired multiple rounds into Boys and Girls Club building arrested
HOOVER PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood City Police have announced the arrest of a suspect who fired multiple rounds that struck the Boys and Girls Club building in Hoover Park last month, the department announced. The incident occurred on Aug. 19 when a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the park. The intended […]
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
KSBW.com
Homemade bomb found during search in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bomb was found by deputies during an arrest in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to law enforcement, police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 14. The car had one occupant, later identified as Lonnie Geist. A search of the...
Firefighters respond to van engulfed in flames while still moving in the East Bay
(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road. […]
Another Atria San Mateo resident dies after allegedly drinking cleaning solution
Warning: This story contains graphic photos SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly San Mateo man died a slow, painful death after an employee of his senior care facility served him a glass of red “heavy duty” bathroom cleaner, according to a newly-filed lawsuit. The wrongful death civil lawsuit accuses Atria Park of San Mateo […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
NBC Bay Area
Close Call Caught on Camera: Car Nearly Strikes Girl in San Mateo Crosswalk
Dashcam video taken earlier this month shows a car nearly strike a girl riding her scooter in a San Mateo crosswalk. The near collision happened on Sept. 14 at the intersection at Franklin Parkway and Baze Road. The car clipped the front of the girl's scooter but missed her and her family members behind her. The family reportedly said the girl was OK.
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Crews respond to roof fire in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police recover stolen truck with two dogs inside
A couple returning home from vacation had their truck stolen and their two dogs along with it, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
San Jose missing woman found
UPDATE: Dong Pham was found Thursday, according to San Jose police. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol sent out an alert this morning asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old woman, but she was quickly found. Dong Pham had been last seen Wednesday around noon at Sageland Drive and […]
Man found dead inside van likely victim of freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities say
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on city streets.
Carjacking reported in SF’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two suspects stole someone’s car at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police. The victim complied […]
San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support
ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920 had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Comments / 3