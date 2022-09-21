OAKLAND -- A young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom as a cub earlier this year has grown enough both in size and health to be moved to a Southern California zoo.Given the name Sage, the young Puma captured the hearts of the staff at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital along with another cub named Rose.The pair bonded at the zoo and grew into young lions until the bittersweet moment this week when officials decided they were strong enough and had developed the survivor skills to be released.They have been transported to the Living Desert Zoo near Palm Desert.It's...

PESCADERO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO