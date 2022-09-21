ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

CBS San Francisco

Young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom moved to Southern California zoo

OAKLAND -- A young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom as a cub earlier this year has grown enough both in size and health to be moved to a Southern California zoo.Given the name Sage, the young Puma captured the hearts of the staff at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital along with another cub named Rose.The pair bonded at the zoo and grew into young lions until the bittersweet moment this week when officials decided they were strong enough and had developed the survivor skills to be released.They have been transported to the Living Desert Zoo near Palm Desert.It's...
PESCADERO, CA
KRON4 News

Toddler struck by car outside Mountain View Library

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A toddler was riding a training bicycle on a sidewalk outside Mountain View Library when a vehicle struck the toddler and his father. The accident happened at 11:10 a.m. Friday. “The toddler and the father approached the driveway on the south side of the building when a driver in a […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Homemade bomb found during search in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bomb was found by deputies during an arrest in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to law enforcement, police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 14. The car had one occupant, later identified as Lonnie Geist. A search of the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Close Call Caught on Camera: Car Nearly Strikes Girl in San Mateo Crosswalk

Dashcam video taken earlier this month shows a car nearly strike a girl riding her scooter in a San Mateo crosswalk. The near collision happened on Sept. 14 at the intersection at Franklin Parkway and Baze Road. The car clipped the front of the girl's scooter but missed her and her family members behind her. The family reportedly said the girl was OK.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to roof fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose missing woman found

UPDATE: Dong Pham was found Thursday, according to San Jose police. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol sent out an alert this morning asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old woman, but she was quickly found. Dong Pham had been last seen Wednesday around noon at Sageland Drive and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Carjacking reported in SF’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two suspects stole someone’s car at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police. The victim complied […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support

ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920  had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
ANTIOCH, CA

