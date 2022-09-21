ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy’ Host Ken Jennings Accused of Misogynistic Ruling After Letting Contestant Change His Answer

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. We’re only a few days into Ken Jennings’ first official week as one-half of Alex Trebek’s successors, and Jeopardy! fans are already fuming. During Wednesday night’s (Sept. 14) episode, viewers took to Twitter to blast Jennings for what they claimed was a misogynistic ruling made by the host.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Richards
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Vanna White: Details to Know About the Legendary Letter-Turner

Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is a legendary pop-cultural icon, who has been gracing television screens for decades, and she continues to shine every year. She even hosted the game show back in late 2019, after Pat Sajak was hospitalized for intestinal blockage. White later revealed to Vulture that she had very little time to prepare herself for hosting, however, as it all happened very fast and she was only given a 30-minute heads up.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy