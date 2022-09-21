Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is a legendary pop-cultural icon, who has been gracing television screens for decades, and she continues to shine every year. She even hosted the game show back in late 2019, after Pat Sajak was hospitalized for intestinal blockage. White later revealed to Vulture that she had very little time to prepare herself for hosting, however, as it all happened very fast and she was only given a 30-minute heads up.

