Washington, DC

The Repository

Operation Warm hosts coat giveaway at Patrick Elementary

CANTON − Earlier this week, nearly all of the 321 students at Stephanie Rushin Patrick Elementary were outfitted with new winter coats at no cost, courtesy of Operation Warm. Operation Warm is a nationwide children's charity based in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia. ...
CANTON, OH

