Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton
NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
roi-nj.com
Turner Construction awarded contract to build major motion picture studio in Bayonne
Near the Bayonne Bridge sits a vacant piece of property that the city has long been looking to have developed. Last March, it was announced that a plan to build New Jersey’s largest film and television studio was proposed by Togus Urban Renewal. On Friday, Turner Construction Co. said...
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale
Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plan to combine two buildings into one in Jackson stalls at planning board
JACKSON — A hearing on an applicant’s proposal to combine two previously approved warehouse buildings into one building did not reach a conclusion during the Sept. 19 meeting of the Jackson Planning Board. The applicant, 340 West Commodore, LLC, was represented by attorney Salvatore Alfieri, planner Ian Borden...
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
roi-nj.com
HBC, Streetworks Development plan to bring Westfield’s ‘Master Plan’ to life (SLIDESHOW)
The former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield, together with several town-owned parcels, which total 731,000 square feet, will be reimagined through recently announced plans from HBC, together with its real estate development arm, Streetworks Development. The proposed development, One Westfield Place, is poised to reinvigorate Westfield’s downtown; repurpose underutilized...
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
RIPCO to handle retail leasing in two prominent mixed-use buildings in Hoboken
RIPCO Real Estate recently announced it will be handling the leasing and marketing of the retail components for two mixed-use buildings in Hoboken. Deborah Stone and Daniel Zappala of RIPCO have been named the exclusive leasing agents for 7 Seventy House at 770 Jackson St. and VINE at 900 Monroe St. There are three available ground floor retail spaces totaling in approximately 11,600 square feet available for rent.
roi-nj.com
Concord Health Partners adds health care private equity veteran as managing director
Summit-based Concord Health Partners, a health care focused investment firm, Thursday announced that Robert Schulz has joined as managing director. Schulz will report directly to James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord, and support the firm’s investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opponents of new fossil fuel projects rally in N.J., call out Murphy making speech nearby
Hoping the automatic doors of The Heldrich Hotel would stay open long enough for Gov. Phil Murphy to hear, a group of more than 30 activists shouted in unison on Friday morning: “Gov. Murphy, keep your promise, no fossil fuel projects!”. The call to action punctuated a demonstration in...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
roi-nj.com
Capital Health launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative; leverages $10M investment in local community
Capital Health, one of the area’s largest employers and a provider of health care in the Trenton community for over 125 years, recently announced an initiative to spearhead significant investment in the community surrounding its flagship hospital on Brunswick Avenue. In addition to announcing the new Trenton Neighborhood Initiative,...
roi-nj.com
$4M gift from ZT Systems brings Englewood Health Outpatient Center to 2 Journal Square
Thanks to a $4 million gift from ZT Systems, the largest corporate pledge in Englewood Health’s history, a celebration was held Wednesday for the opening of the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center at 2 Journal Square at Jersey City. Physicians, local leaders and members of the community gathered...
Famous discount store opening another new location in New York
HomeGoods, a popular discount store, is opening another new store location in New York this month. Homegoods, the popular discount interior decor chain, is set to open another new store in Newburgh, New York, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags closed indefinitely due to structural damage
The El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County will remain closed indefinitely after New Jersey inspectors determined the ride was “structurally compromised” after a malfunction last month that injured 14 people. Inspectors found the ride sustained structural damage to multiple wooden...
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
roi-nj.com
Newark airport soon will lose NYC label you likely didn’t know it had
Forgive the snarkiness: But we just wanted to let you know, as of Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International Airport no longer is in New York City. We know, we know — you’ve known it all along. But, apparently, the International Air Transport Association just realized it. When the...
Comments / 0