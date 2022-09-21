ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton

NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
CLIFTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale

Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

HBC, Streetworks Development plan to bring Westfield’s ‘Master Plan’ to life (SLIDESHOW)

The former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield, together with several town-owned parcels, which total 731,000 square feet, will be reimagined through recently announced plans from HBC, together with its real estate development arm, Streetworks Development. The proposed development, One Westfield Place, is poised to reinvigorate Westfield’s downtown; repurpose underutilized...
WESTFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

RIPCO to handle retail leasing in two prominent mixed-use buildings in Hoboken

RIPCO Real Estate recently announced it will be handling the leasing and marketing of the retail components for two mixed-use buildings in Hoboken. Deborah Stone and Daniel Zappala of RIPCO have been named the exclusive leasing agents for 7 Seventy House at 770 Jackson St. and VINE at 900 Monroe St. There are three available ground floor retail spaces totaling in approximately 11,600 square feet available for rent.
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Concord Health Partners adds health care private equity veteran as managing director

Summit-based Concord Health Partners, a health care focused investment firm, Thursday announced that Robert Schulz has joined as managing director. Schulz will report directly to James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord, and support the firm’s investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.
SUMMIT, NJ
