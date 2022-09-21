WYOMING — Join in on watching Brave Girl in the digital Wyoming PBS series “Our Wyoming”. The premier was held last Wednesday, September 14, 2022. “Brave Girl is about a very strong young adventurer who is just beginning her journey of finding out what it takes to climb the tallest and smallest mountains. Even though she’s only 6, she has an unwavering ambition to climb the biggest mountains in the world, starting with the ones in her backyard in Wyoming. The film focuses on the experience of climbing a new mountain, no matter the size… of the human or the mountain”.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO