roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton
NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale
Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
roi-nj.com
Turner Construction awarded contract to build major motion picture studio in Bayonne
Near the Bayonne Bridge sits a vacant piece of property that the city has long been looking to have developed. Last March, it was announced that a plan to build New Jersey’s largest film and television studio was proposed by Togus Urban Renewal. On Friday, Turner Construction Co. said...
roi-nj.com
Concord Health Partners adds health care private equity veteran as managing director
Summit-based Concord Health Partners, a health care focused investment firm, Thursday announced that Robert Schulz has joined as managing director. Schulz will report directly to James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord, and support the firm’s investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
roi-nj.com
Union County Savings Bank appoints McCarter & English’s Horn, former banking commissioner, as new general counsel
Union County Savings Bank, the 139-year-old community bank, said Wednesday that Michael Horn has joined as general counsel, where he will be responsible for overseeing all legal affairs for the bank. A partner at McCarter & English in Newark, Horn is one of New Jersey’s preeminent lawyers in the banking...
roi-nj.com
$4M gift from ZT Systems brings Englewood Health Outpatient Center to 2 Journal Square
Thanks to a $4 million gift from ZT Systems, the largest corporate pledge in Englewood Health’s history, a celebration was held Wednesday for the opening of the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center at 2 Journal Square at Jersey City. Physicians, local leaders and members of the community gathered...
boozyburbs.com
New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County
Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
roi-nj.com
Multimillion-dollar penthouse sells in Hoboken’s Wonder Lofts condominium community (SLIDESHOW)
Hoboken’s luxury condominium community Wonder Lofts continues to attract buyers from Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey. Showcasing the building’s ongoing success is the sale of a top-floor penthouse at the boutique property, according to a recent release from Prism Capital Partners, which developed Wonder Lofts in partnership with Angelo Gordon and Parkwood Development.
roi-nj.com
Newark airport soon will lose NYC label you likely didn’t know it had
Forgive the snarkiness: But we just wanted to let you know, as of Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International Airport no longer is in New York City. We know, we know — you’ve known it all along. But, apparently, the International Air Transport Association just realized it. When the...
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
