Norwood, NJ

roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton

NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
CLIFTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale

Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Concord Health Partners adds health care private equity veteran as managing director

Summit-based Concord Health Partners, a health care focused investment firm, Thursday announced that Robert Schulz has joined as managing director. Schulz will report directly to James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord, and support the firm’s investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.
SUMMIT, NJ
City
Norwood, NJ
City
Livingston, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Multimillion-dollar penthouse sells in Hoboken’s Wonder Lofts condominium community (SLIDESHOW)

Hoboken’s luxury condominium community Wonder Lofts continues to attract buyers from Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey. Showcasing the building’s ongoing success is the sale of a top-floor penthouse at the boutique property, according to a recent release from Prism Capital Partners, which developed Wonder Lofts in partnership with Angelo Gordon and Parkwood Development.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

