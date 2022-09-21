Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart
Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
wevv.com
Man with 34 prior arrests charged in Evansville for stealing shopping cart full of meat, police say
An Evansville man with more than 30 previous arrests was arrested again after trying to take a shopping cart filled with several hundred dollars worth of meat from a local grocery store, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the west side Aldi store sometime...
14news.com
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after authorities say a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy shot a burglar Friday morning. DCSO officials say deputies were investigating a string of burglaries in the area of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West. According to a press release, deputies responded to...
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
wamwamfm.com
Drug Use Reported at Jasper Walmart Parking Lot
Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and a male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners were located in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart. The male and female were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
wevv.com
Evansville couple charged with federal crimes in fentanyl overdoses of two kids
An Evansville couple has been indicted on federal charges in connection to the 2021 fentanyl overdoses of two young children, officials announced Friday. Officials held a press conference Friday morning to announce the federal indictments of 34-year-old Arcinial Watt and24-year-old Jazmynn Brown, who were both arrested back in 2021 after the fentanyl overdoses of two young children.
14news.com
Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
vincennespbs.org
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.
A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
wrul.com
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon
A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
104.1 WIKY
Petersburg Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Petersburg man is in the Pike County Jail charged with attempted murder. Officials say police received a call that someone had been stabbed in the head in the 1800 block of Alford Street. Once officers were on scene they noticed a vehicle was in a ditch nearby with the...
wrul.com
Traffic Stop And Domestic Battery Land Two White County Residents In Jail
A Crossville woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop on September 16th. At around 1 p.m. 39 year old Amber N Newman was stopped on Fifth Street and arrested for Driving While License Revoked. She paid $250 plus fees and was released. A 40 year old Carmi man...
EPD: Man charged in Ravenswood Drive murder investigation
(WEHT) - Evansville Police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Ravenswood Drive earlier this year.
104.1 WIKY
Remains Of Missing Man Found In Warrick County
Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office found human remains Wednesday morning in the area of South Center Road, North of State Road 261. They say the remains have been identified as 34-year-old Jamey Grant, of Chandler. Grant was reported missing last Saturday, but the last communication with anyone...
WISH-TV
Petersburg man found dead during welfare check
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
