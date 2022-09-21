Darrell M. Fuhr, age 80 of Hutchinson, formerly of Redwood Falls, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday at Redwood Valley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to the Redwood Area Education Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.

