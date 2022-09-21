Read full article on original website
marshallradio.net
Darrell Fuhr
Darrell M. Fuhr, age 80 of Hutchinson, formerly of Redwood Falls, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday at Redwood Valley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to the Redwood Area Education Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.
marshallradio.net
Kathy Desmedt
Kathy Desmedt, age 84, of Tracy and formerly of Clarkfield and Marshall, Minnesota, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy, Minnesota. Funeral Services are 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Christ United Presbyterian Church in Marshall. Interment will follow in the Lynd City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, also at the church. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
marshallradio.net
Allen Lund
Alfred “Allen” Lund, age 91, of Tyler, Minnesota, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home on Lake Benton. Visitation will be Friday, September 31, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. Funeral service will be Saturday, at 10:00 AM at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Burial with military honors will follow at Danebod Cemetery in Tyler.
