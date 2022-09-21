Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Castle Band Half-Pot reaches $47,000
The Castle High School Band half-pot reaches $47,000 so far. This is the third year in a row the band has hosted the drawing. Last year the half-pot topped $120,000. Tickets can still be purchased throughout the week at Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh, and this Saturday, September 24, at Castle High School from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
14news.com
Mid 90s Wednesday, upper 40s Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer’s final stand pushed temps above 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values were around 100. The hot air will stay in place for Wednesday, when highs may peg the mid 90s, within reach of the record high of 98 set in 2010. A cold front will usher cooler air into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will be possible with the frontal passage. Fall begins on Thursday with high temps in the lower 70s. Friday morning will chill into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, about normal for this time of the year.
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
wamwamfm.com
Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction
A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall Festival of Lights Returns to Wilstem Ranch in French Lick, Indiana
Once again, Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick, Indiana will have an amazing light show this fall for your family to enjoy. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is an amazing place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you will come across at the ranch, and they are always adding fun events throughout the year.
Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map
This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
14news.com
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church
Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
DAACE petitions for explosive gas detectors after recent explosion
Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) is petitioning Vanderburgh County governments and the city of Evansville to pass a building ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
wevv.com
Evansville Neighborhood Walmart receives new look
The newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N. First Avenue held its grand re-opening Friday after nearly $3 million invested in renovations. It followed with a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., and a store celebration afterward that offered food and fun for area customers. "This store is a key...
KFVS12
Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family. Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird. She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.
14news.com
Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
wevv.com
Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes
A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
14news.com
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
Comments / 0