Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
A hacker leaked tons of GTA 6 early gameplay footage
Over the weekend, a hacker leaked a massive dump of early Grand Theft Auto VI footage. A hacker by the name “teapotuberhacker” shared a file with 90 different videos of early GTA 6 gameplay on the GTA Forums. Many people were skeptical early on, but a PCGamer report...
ComicBook
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Season 2 Set Video
Jack Reacher is officially back in action. On Friday, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of work on Season 2, which just began filming. The video, which you can check out below, sees Ritchson using an array of increasingly-large production slates to kick off filming on Season 2, in an attempt to find the right size for how action-packed and epic the new season is going to be. Reacher stars Ritchson (Titans, Smallville) as Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
wegotthiscovered.com
The top 10 dungeon crawlers you can play right now
As role-playing games grew in popularity, the creative minds behind them forayed into different genres and explored novel scenarios to tell their stories. Perhaps it has to do with the danger of venturing into the bottomless pit of the unknown, maybe it’s the trickling fear of what you may find in the next corridor, but for one reason or another, one of these scenarios has stood the test of time and remains relevant many decades after its advent.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
ComicBook
Adaptations Don't Need to be Perfect to be Good
Adaptations have long been a staple of the entertainment industry with all forms of media — especially books and comic books — being given new perspective and new life as translated from words on the page to figures on the screen. And for just as long as there have been adaptations of beloved works, there have been critiques of those adaptations, with fans of one version of a story unimpressed or displeased with another, a common complaint being matters of faithfulness to the material. We've seen an example of this recently with Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with many viewers feeling mixed about the series and its adherence to Tolkien's work and various creative liberties taken with the beloved source material. It's a conversation likely to stir up again when AMC launches its adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire as well, with trailers for that series already indicating major changes from the book to the show. But while there is something to be said for wanting an authentic and carefully detailed adaptation of a beloved work that lines up closely with the source — as well as discussion about adaptation in general — it's important to remember that there needs to be room for creative liberty as well and that that creative liberty can make the enjoyment of the original so much stronger: adaptations don't need to be "perfect" to be "good".
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Revamps Game Libraries and More
Xbox has announced that its September update is rolling out today with several different features like a full library revamp, changes to storage options, and more. Folks that are part of the Xbox Insider program had a bit of a preview of some of this previously, but now there are going to be available to everyone that participates in the broader Xbox ecosystem.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Wasabi Mizuta Megumi Oohara Yumi Kakazu Tomokazu Seki Subaru Kimura. Geners: Animation Adventure. Director: Kazuaki Imai. Release Date: Aug 07, 2020. About. Nobita accidentally found a fossil dinosaur egg...
ComicBook
FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3
FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.
ComicBook
PS4 Gets Surprising New System Update
A surprising new system update from Sony has arrived on PlayStation 4 consoles. At this point in time, Sony as a company has largely started to move on from the PS4 and focus more heavily on the PS5. And while this isn't much of a shock given that the PS5 is nearly two years old, Sony hasn't completely abandoned those on PS4 just yet and is still keeping the console up to date with new firmware patches.
ComicBook
Golden Globes Could Be in Trouble After 2023
The Golden Globes have bigger issues than just a failure to land Chris Rock as a host this year. One year after their ceremony was boycotted by big-name celebrities and didn't make it to the airwaves at all, they have signed a new deal with NBC...but just for this year's ceremony, with no promises for anything going forward, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year. It's the biggest hurdle they have faced in years, and it's something that highlights the challenges awards shows in general are having as they try to remain relevant.
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a Crazy Violent Nostalgia Trip | gamescom 2022
Our gamescom 2022 hosts Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Danny Ly Ziser, and Daemon Hatfield chat about the newly announced 80s-movie-turned-video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This asymmetric multiplayer horror game is arriving early 2023. Presented by Saints Row.
IGN
Dragon Quest Treasures - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Meet Erik, Mia, and some of their monster pals in this new trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures. Check it out to learn more about the siblings, their adventure, and the monsters they'll meet, including a look at gameplay, the monsters' abilities, your base, and more!. Dragon Quest Treasures launches on...
ComicBook
Diablo Immortal Reveals First Major Update Details
Diablo Immortal released back in May, and Blizzard has offered a steady stream of new content since. That new content has been on the smaller side, but players can expect to see the game's first major update next week. According to a new blog post from Blizzard, the game is set to go through some server maintenance starting at 1:00 a.m. PT on September 28th, which will last through 3:00 a.m. PT. Once maintenance has been completed, Diablo Immortal's Forgotten Nightmares update will be live. The update will include a new dungeon, the new Castle Cyrangar Warband exploration system, and new Ancestral Weapons.
Comments / 0