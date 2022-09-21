ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Webb Telescope 1st Infrared look at Mars

By Sharron Melton
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (CW39 ) NASA making a major announcement. Its James Webb Space Telescope captured its first images and spectra ever, of Mars! The announcement says it all happened on Sept. 5. The telescope provided a unique perspective that has never been seen before, with its infrared sensitivity on our neighboring planet.

Webb’s unique observation post nearly a million miles away at the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 (L2) provides a view of Mars’ observable disk (the portion of the sunlit side that is facing the telescope). As a result, Webb can capture images and spectra with the spectral resolution needed to study short-term phenomena like dust storms, weather patterns, seasonal changes, and, in a single observation, processes that occur at different times (daytime, sunset, and nighttime) of a Martian day.

Because it is so close, the Red Planet is one of the brightest objects in the night sky in terms of both visible light (which human eyes can see) and the infrared light that Webb is designed to detect. This poses special challenges to the observatory, which was built to detect the extremely faint light of the most distant galaxies in the universe. Webb’s instruments are so sensitive that without special observing techniques, the bright infrared light from Mars is blinding, causing a phenomenon known as “detector saturation.” Astronomers adjusted for Mars’ extreme brightness by using very short exposures, measuring only some of the light that hit the detectors, and applying special data analysis techniques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waW9t_0i4AxhJK00
NASA

Webb’s first images of Mars, captured by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), show a region of the planet’s eastern hemisphere at two different wavelengths, or colors of infrared light. This image shows a surface reference map from NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) on the left, with the two Webb NIRCam instrument field of views overlaid. The near-infrared images from Webb are on shown on the right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDruz_0i4AxhJK00
NASA

The NIRCam shorter-wavelength (2.1 microns) image is dominated by reflected sunlight, and thus reveals surface details similar to those apparent in visible-light images [left]. The rings of the Huygens Crater, the dark volcanic rock of Syrtis Major, and brightening in the Hellas Basin are all apparent in this image.

This information will now help in complementing other data being collected by orbiters, rovers, and other telescopes. The Webb telescope is an international collaboration with NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA). For more information on the Webb Telescope and its Mars discoveries, head to this NASA link .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzRv2_0i4AxhJK00
NASA

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

